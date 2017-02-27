Copyright

Horse dead, jockey hospitalised in St Moritz swissinfo.ch Feb 27, 2017 - 11:25 A crack in the ice on the frozen lake of St Moritz has proved fatal following an accident at the annual White Turf International Horse Races. On Sunday, a leading horse stumbled, causing two others to fall as well – one of whom was so badly hurt that he had to be put down on site. His jockey was airlifted and placed in intensive care; the man’s injuries are not life-threatening. White Turf officials cancelled the remaining races in the interest of safety.