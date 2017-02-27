Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage

White Turf Horse dead, jockey hospitalised in St Moritz

By swissinfo.ch

Culture Sport Disaster

...
A sight-hindering fence is set up after the crash

A sight-hindering fence is set up after the crash

(Keystone)

A crack in the ice on the frozen lake of St Moritz has proved fatal following an accident at the annual White Turf International Horse Races.

On Sunday, a leading horse stumbled, causing two others to fall as well – one of whom was so badly hurt that he had to be put down on site. His jockey was airlifted and placed in intensive care; the man’s injuries are not life-threatening. White Turfexternal link officials cancelled the remaining races in the interest of safety.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.


swissinfo.ch

×

Related Stories

St Moritz, in canton Graubünden, is famous for unique winter sports like snow polo and horse races on ice. 

St Moritz On thin ice

By Matthew Engel

The spectre of climate change is stalking the resort where winter tourism began, after warm weather forced the cancellation of last weekend’s ...

Business Sport Environment

Focus