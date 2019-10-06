This content was published on October 6, 2019 10:34 AM

Australian actress Cate Blanchett holding her Golden Icon Award in Zurich (Keystone/ENNIO LEANZA)

Sound of Metal by Darius Marder (US) has taken the top prize for an international feature film at the 15th Zurich Film Festivalexternal link.

The Golden Eye prize, worth CHF25,000 ($25,110), was awarded on Saturday night. The film tells the story of a heavy metal drummer who is going deaf. American filmmaker and jury president Oliver Stone praised the story and the outstanding performance of lead actor Riz Ahmed, as well as the film's "interplay between silence and sound".

Collective by Alexander Nanau (Romania) won the Golden Eye for the top international documentary film. It's about a medical scandal following a fire at a Bucharest night club.

In the "Focus: Switzerland, Germany, Austria" category, the Golden Eye went to German film Systemsprenger by Nora Fingscheidt. It's the story of a nine-year-old girl who is unwanted at home.

Swiss films

A new award for best science film went to Swiss director Niklaus Hilber for Paradise War: The Story of Bruno Manserexternal link, which the jury described as "a sweeping and urgent topical film about the preservation of forests, biodiversity and the importance of respecting human rights".

Another Swiss film received the audience award. Volunteer by Anna Thommen and Lorenz Nuferexternal link is a documentary about ordinary Swiss people helping refugees.

The Golden Icon Award went to Cate Blanchett, whom festival co-founders Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri described as "one of the most versatile actors in the film business. She has brought many unforgettable characters to life." Blanchett presented her new film Where'd you go, Bernadette during the festival.



The full list of awards and special mentions is hereexternal link.

