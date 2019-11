A man shops at a supermarket in the Lebanese capital Beirut on November 9, 2019.For two decades, the Lebanese pound has been pegged to the US dollar, with both currencies used interchangeably in daily life. But banks have been reducing access to dollars since the end of the summer, following fears of a shortage in central bank dollar reserves. In recent days, banks halted all ATM withdrawals in dollars and severely restricted conversions from Lebanese pounds. Many Lebanese have had to instead buy dollars from money changers at a higher exchange rate, in what amounts to a de-facto devaluation of the local currency that has sparked price hikes. The official exchange rate has remained fixed at 1,507 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, but the rate in the parallel market has surpassed 1,800.

