美国打退堂鼓，瑞士应该在促进世界民主的工作中，如何重新调整？
促进其他国家的民主发展，是瑞士2024-2027年的外交政策重点。
至今为止，瑞士一直将美国视为合作伙伴。去年9月，瑞士外交部长伊格纳西奥·卡西斯(Ignazio Cassis)在纽约举行的美国国际开发署(USAID)相关活动上发表了热情洋溢的讲话。美国国际开发署负责人萨曼莎·鲍尔(Samantha Power)再次对瑞士表达了赞誉。
美国国际开发署是承担国际合作与对外援助任务的美国联邦政府独立机构。美国总统唐纳德·特朗普(Donald Trump)上任后不久就下令冻结美国国际开发署所有项目的资金。所以，瑞士可能要寻找新的合作伙伴共同促进民主。
您认为瑞士的民主促进工作现在应该如何重新调整？
把直接民主带到美国的瑞士人
促进其他国家的民主是瑞士 2024 至 2027 年外交政策战略的优先事项之一。
是的，向其他国家展示民主是可能的，这非常重要。目前，这比任何其他事情都重要。
感谢您的贡献。您认为瑞士应该参与哪些国家的活动？
首先，美国新政府的意图尚不明确，尽管冯-维尔认为这是理所当然的（也许这是一个酝酿已久的愿望？）然而，除了我们与美国的关系（这始终是值得培养的）之外，我想说的是，对瑞士来说，欧洲必须重新掌握自己的命运，重新思考自己的军事和政治问题，这是一个绝佳的机会，使我们不再局限于经济协议，而是提出一种联邦制的欧洲建设，联邦本身也在其中扮演一定的角色。
感谢您的贡献。美国国际开发署的未来确实尚未在法律上确定。但美国政府在这方面的意图似乎非常明确。您不这样认为吗？
当您谈到 "联邦制类型的欧洲建设 "时，您是指欧盟吗？这么说您赞成瑞士加入欧盟？
民主在退缩。无论如何，在民主的祖国。匈牙利想回到独裁统治。俄罗斯和中国等典型的独裁国家正变得越来越强大。省省用于促进民主和发展援助的无谓开支吧，把它们投资到欧洲防务上。
我认为没有必要因为特朗普在美国重新执政就对瑞士的民主 "重新定位"。他在不到四年的时间里就会被人遗忘：我不认为我们的民主会脆弱到受唐纳德这样一个戏剧性的、不讲政治的人物的影响。只要有一点批判精神和头脑清醒，以及对真正民主制度的认识，就一定不会被这样一个马戏团人物所左右。
亲爱的本杰明
请做两处更正：我第一条评论中的 "先验 "应为 "后验"。另外，删除结尾处的 "which are"。
非常感谢！
何塞-安东尼奥
感谢您的评论！很遗憾，我们无法对评论进行干预、纠正或以任何其他方式进行编辑。
谢谢！其实只有第一个更正是必要的。第二个更正被曲解了。
是："您认为瑞士的民主促进工作应如何适应新的现实？
但是：由于当前的现实是多重危机取代了现代性，对选民而言，噪音远高于推动两极分化的信号，因此仅仅适应是不够的。
以及：需要一种新的现实，必须将民主重新定义为全球系统性（反脆弱性）民主，以便选民获得比噪音高得多的信号，对包括瑞士在内的许多选民而言，噪音已经取代了当前的全球反系统性（脆弱性）民主、
注：通过我在社交媒体上的分享而出现的上述 "Yes_but_"和 "先验行为"（A Priori Behaviour）对未来的看法，是 "全球系统"（A Global System）的另一个冰山一角。
当然，这些都是令人兴奋的考虑因素。与此同时，在我看来，在瑞士由国家来推动民主似乎并不太现实。在当前民族国家的现实情况下，如何按照您的思路开展工作？
"21世纪的文盲将不是那些不会读写的人，而是那些不会学习、不学习和再学习的人"。- 阿尔文-托夫勒
当前的现实已不再是托夫勒所说的 "第二次浪潮"，而是介于 "第二次浪潮 "和 "第三次浪潮 "之间的中世纪（多危机）。新出现的现实应该是第三次浪潮。
瑞士推行的民主似乎是第二次浪潮的民主，而多危机时期的民主则是由 "不识字 "的选民选举国家政治家，同时出现全球政治领导真空。然而，瑞士民主的精髓，作为一个杠杆之地（从欧洲其他国家开始），可能会在第三次浪潮中得到提升，以达到取代联合国的临界质量。
