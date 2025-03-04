How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?
Promoting democracy in other countries is one of the priorities of the Swiss Foreign Policy Strategy from 2024 to 2027.
Switzerland has followed America’s lead so far. Last September, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis spoke enthusiastically at a USAID event on the topic in New York. And USAID head Samantha Power praised Switzerland in turn.
USAID is the US Agency for international development cooperation. Shortly after taking office, American President Donald Trump ordered a freeze on all funding for USAID projects. As a result, Swiss democracy promotion will probably have to look for new partners.
How do you think Swiss democracy promotion should adjust to the new reality?
The new reality is that the US as well as many other nations are broke and in dept!
It makes no sense to have to borrow some money to give away to some other countries
or programs with no positive return.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Eipper
Thank you for your contribution. However, this debate should be about the promotion of democracy in Switzerland. Government spending in Switzerland is subject to a debt brake.
No, it has nothing to do with "Make America Great again"! How come that so many other countries are cutting back on their contributions too? Because the US is stopping their contribution, now there is a 63 Billion shortage? CAN YOU EVEN IMAGINE WHAT 63 BILLION could do if properly administered? I don't blame the US for finally noticing that their contribution was spent on totally useless programs.
One of the fundamental reasons behind the USAID funding freeze is that many of its beneficiaries do not align with the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) ideology. While USAID funding accounts for just 1% of the U.S. budget, it plays a crucial role in supporting and promoting democracy worldwide. However, this redefined notion of “greatness” is increasingly promoting self-interest over global moral responsibility, posing a significant threat to democratic values. Such an approach undermines the very principles of international cooperation and humanitarian support. It is imperative that we step up to counter this shift.
In contrast, I appreciate Switzerland's foreign policy strategy (2024–2027), which actively promotes democracy beyond its borders. One pertinent example is the Tibetan diaspora in India, living as refugees since China’s occupation of Tibet in 1959. Following this, many Tibetans escaped and established a Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in India—a temporary democratic government in exile.
For the past 66 years, under the leadership of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan community has prioritized universal human values such as compassion, forgiveness, tolerance, and self-discipline. Despite exile and adversity, this commitment has not only preserved Tibetan identity but also contributed to democratic governance, education, and human rights advocacy.
The global community must recognize that democracy is not just about governance structures but about upholding values that foster peace, justice, and human dignity. Supporting such initiatives is not just an act of generosity but a moral obligation in safeguarding democracy worldwide.
This funding freeze undoubtedly impacts the community, but the Tibetan spirit of resilience has always been about adaptation and perseverance. For over six decades, despite exile, economic hardships, and political challenges, Tibetans have consistently found innovative ways to sustain their identity, culture, and democratic governance.
While external support is valuable, the Tibetan community has never relied solely on aid. Through self-reliance, education, and collective effort, Tibetans will continue to forge new pathways to overcome these obstacles. This moment calls for greater solidarity, resourcefulness, and global advocacy to ensure that the values of democracy, human rights, and Tibetan identity remain strong, regardless of financial constraints.
@Tibet
I see you mentioned Global Moral and Democracy! What is global Moral? What is definition of Democracy? Close to million Iraq people destroyed for nothing? Syria? Destruction of Libya?
Europe and Switzerland is far from Moral and Democracy if we are ready to face brutal Truth!!
Once we resolve our double standards and start to measure with same Tape we can bragg about Moral and Democracy so far its just selling the Fog
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Tibet
Thank you for your thoughtful and in-depth perspective from a Tibetan perspective!
Thank you for your thoughtful and in-depth perspective from a Tibetan perspective!
So which support actors are the most crucial for the Tibetan institutions in exile?
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Idontknow
Hello, so you see Switzerland as characterised by strong double standards. To stay on topic - so that we don't get too deep into the fog: Accordingly, are you personally in favour of abolishing Switzerland's promotion of democracy?
@Benjamin von Wyl
Basically few of my friends and me living in USA we test Newspapers from Europe as in this case we post comments that are little bit provocative to see how real free speech in Europe works!!
Definitely is worse than USA by huge margins!! You must to respect other opinions no matter what unless violent language is used or attacking on individuals!
Don't worry is far worse Newspapers than Swissinfo!! You don't shine but others are far worse!!
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Idontknow
@Benjamin von Wyl
Our struggle is not about claiming a piece of land; rather, it is about preserving our culture, language, heritage, and religion through the principles of non-violence and the Middle Way approach. Our fight is not against the People’s Republic of China (PRC) itself, but against the harsh policies that seek to erase Tibetan identity from the geopolitical landscape.
Since the beginning, many support actor have played a crucial role in the development of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). Among them, the government and people of India have stood by Tibetans since the early 1960s and continue to do so today. Additionally, the Swiss Red Cross played a significant role in assisting Tibetans in migrating to Switzerland—a land whose mountains resemble the Tibetan plateau. However, Switzerland’s official policy remains unchanged, recognizing Tibet as an autonomous region within the PRC with an Autonomy Statute for the Tibetan population.
This raises an important question: Do the Tibetan people truly enjoy the status of genuine autonomy? https://freedomhouse.org/country/tibet/freedom-world/2025 https://savetibet.org/un-high-commissioner-raises-human-rights-situation-in-tibet/
For Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, the book Tibet Brief 20/20 could provide valuable insights that may help shape Switzerland’s Foreign Policy Strategy (2024–2027) with a fresh perspective on the Tibetan issue. I hope for more future moral support and genuine support from larger communities. Additionally, we've received invaluable assistance from numerous individual philanthropists and institutions.
I see it as resembling Tibet/China and the current Ukraine/Russia conflict. Other time topic.
@Idontknow
My deepest sympathy goes out to those suffering from the destruction in Iraq, Syria, Tibet and Libya. Peace and dialogue should be the way forward to end this suffering. Any solution should be based on mutual benefit, a sense of oneness, and non-violence.
The fact that you can reply to my post and I can freely share my perspective on Swissinfo.ch without any fear—this is a fundamental aspect of democracy.
If understanding moral responsibility feels complicated, just apply common sense = moral responsibility and look at the results. Doing what is right should never be that difficult.
@Benjamin von Wyl
Of course is double standard in Switzerland! Last time I checked Swiss didn't impose Sections to America back in 2003 when USA invade Iraq ? But you did impose sanctions to Russia?
Hope you see double standards?
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
Yes, one will have to cut the budget perhaps a reasonable amount, but one will also have to have a great jolt of dignity. But everything must be done in contrast to these American perverts who cut cultural institutions with a chainsaw. Swiss history is a glorious unicum in modern Switzerland, because it has always followed the love of liberty and justice, as our myth, armed with a crossbow, dictates. Indeed, today it is even better to say justice and freedom (GL), because the former seems more in danger than the latter. Our country was for many decades the only (radical-liberal) republic in a Europe of imperial monarchies and puppet aristocratic kingdoms, even harbouring political persecutors from all over. Other than a Republic founded by very rich owners of huge estates and thousands of slaves, preaching the right to happiness for all.... to be defended with individual weapons of war rather than the law!
We need to make PEOPLE KNOW MORE AND BETTER THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY and 'trumpet' it as the 'best' in the world. At most they will tell us that we are conceited, but if we succeeded in making it known in depth (beyond the borders the world knows NOTHING about CH) the world would understand that we are a POSSIBLE THING.
And you tell us little !
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Ambrogio
"The Confederation shall endeavour to safeguard the independence of Switzerland and its welfare.
Thank you for your contribution! As a connoisseur of Swiss democracy, I would also like to recommend this article on the history of early modern democracy in Graubünden. Professor Randolh Head has researched this - and came to the conclusion that democracy before human rights was not based on a form of equality either: https://www.swissinfo.ch/ita/democrazia/500-anni-di-grigioni-la-democrazia-della-prima-et%c3%a0-moderna-non-era-egualitaria-storia-randolph-head-intervsta/73889275
On the subject of democracy promotion, I would like to tell you that this is not really about promoting Switzerland. It is about working for more and better functioning democracy, as stated in Article 54, paragraph 2 of the Federal Constitution:
"The Confederation shall endeavour to safeguard the independence of Switzerland and its welfare.
its welfare; it shall contribute in particular to the alleviation of need and poverty in the
world, to respect for human rights and the promotion of democracy, to the peaceful
peaceful coexistence of peoples and the preservation of natural resources.
natural resources."
Promoting democracy in other countries is one of the priorities of the Swiss Foreign Policy Strategy from 2024 to 2027.
Yes, please, it is so important to show other countries that democracy is possible. More important that anything else at the moment.
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Allodola
Thank you for your contribution. Do you have any specific countries in mind where you think Switzerland should get involved?
Vielen Dank für Ihren Beitrag. Haben Sie bestimmte Länder im Kopf, wo sich die Schweiz Ihrer Meinung nach engagieren sollte?
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
First of all, the intentions of the new US administration are not yet clear, although von Wyl takes them for granted (perhaps this is a long-simmering wish?). However, over and above our relations with America (which are always worth cultivating), I would say that for Switzerland, a Europe that has to take its destiny back into its own hands and rethink itself militarily and thus also politically is an excellent opportunity to no longer limit itself to economic agreements, but to propose a federalist type of European construction, in which the Confederation itself has some part.
Innanzitutto le intenzioni della nuova Amministrazione USA non sono ancora chiare, nonostante von Wyl le dia per scontate (forse è un desiderio a lungo covato?). Comunque, al di là delle nostre relazioni con l’America (che vale sempre la pena coltivare), direi che per la Svizzera un’Europa che deve riprendere in mano il proprio destino e ripensarsi in chiave militare e quindi anche politica sia un’ottima occasione per non più limitarsi ad accordi di stampo economico ma per proporre una costruzione europea di tipo federalista, nella quale la Confederazione stessa abbia in qualche modo parte.
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@claudio2
Thank you for your contribution. It is indeed the case that the future of USAID has not yet been legally determined. But the intentions of the US government seem pretty clear in this regard. Don't you think so?
When you talk about a "federalist type of European construction", do you mean in the context of the European Union? So you are in favour of Switzerland joining the EU?
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
Democracy is on the retreat. In the motherland of democracy anyway. Hungary wants to return to dictatorship. The classic dictatorships such as Russia and China are getting stronger and stronger. Save the pointless expenditure on democracy promotion and development aid and invest it in European defence.
Die Demokratie ist auf dem Rückzug. Im Mutterland der Demokratie sowieso. Ungarn will zurück zur Diktatur. Die klassischen Diktaturen wie Russland und China werden immer stärker. Spart die sinnlosen Ausgaben für Demokratieförderung und Entwicklungshilfe und steckt das in die europäische Verteidigung.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
I see no need for the 'reorientation' of Swiss democracy just because Trump is back in government in the USA. He will be forgotten in less than four years: I don't think our democracy is so fragile as to be influenced by a theatrical and impolitic character like Donald. If one possesses just a little critical sense and mental lucidity, as well as a sense of the true democratic institutions, one will certainly not be swayed by such a circus character.
Non vedo alcuna necessità di "riorientamento" della democrazia svizzera solo perché c'è di nuovo Trump al governo degli USA. Lui tra meno di 4 anni passerà nel dimenticatoio: non credo che la nostra democrazia sia così fragile da farsi influenzare da un personaggio teatrale e impolitico come Donald. Se uno possiede solo un po' di senso critico e lucidità mentale, nonché di senso delle vere istituzione democratiche, non si farà di certo influenzare da un personaggio circense simile.
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@OCRAM
Thank you for your contribution! However, democracy promotion does not refer to Swiss democracy, but to Switzerland's commitment to democracy in other countries.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.
@OCRAM
Trump is back in government in the USA. He'll be forgotten in less than four years:
I wish, oh so much! that you were right; but Trump has created a profound ideological movement and the much more educated, book-reading Vice President Wance will continue the destabilising work....
@OCRAM
Don't mention the post in your brother's eye, as long as you have a splinter in yours!
Dear Benjamin.
Please make 2 corrections: where my first comment says “A Priori” it must say “A Posteriori.” Also, at the end, “that are” must be deleted.
Thanks,
José Antonio
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Vanderhorstsr@gmail.com
Thank you for your comment! Unfortunately, we cannot intervene in the comments, correct them or edit them in any other way.
@Benjamin von Wyl
Thanks! Actually only the first correction is necessary. The second correction was misinterpreted.
Yes: “How do you think Swiss democracy promotion should adjust to the new reality?”
but: as the current reality is that of the Polycrisis, that replaced Modernity with noise for voters a lot higher than the signal that drive polarizations, to adjust is not enough.
and: there's a need for a new reality where democracy needs to be redefined as global systemic (antifragile) democracy for voters to receive a lot higher signal than the noise, that replaces the current global antisystemic (fragile) democracy for a lot of voters even those of Switzerland,
Note: the above Yes_but_and A Priori Behavior approximation to the future, that have been emerging through me that are shared in social media, is another tip of an iceberg of A Global System.
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Vanderhorstsr@gmail.com
These are of course exciting considerations. At the same time, it doesn't seem so realistic to me that the - state - promotion of democracy in Switzerland would suddenly operate outside the framework of statehood. How would an approach along your lines work in the current reality of nation states?
@Benjamin von Wyl
“The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn.” - Alvin Toffler
The current reality is no longer that which Toffler identified as the Second Wave, but that of a middle age (Polycrisis) between his Second Wave and Third Wave. The emerging reality should be that of the Third Wave.
While the promotion of democracy in Switzerland seems to be that of the Second Wave, democracy in the Polycrisis have “illiterate” voters that elect national politicians, while there’s a global politics leadership vacuum. However, the essence of the democracy of Switzerland, as a leverage place (starting with other nations of Europe) might be upgraded for the Third Wave for a critical mass of nations to replace the United Nations.
