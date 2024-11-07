如何避免人工智能被强国和大公司垄断？
要确保人工智能对工人来说是利大于弊，关键在于：
投资教育和再培训计划：需要支持工人学习新技能，特别是那些与人工智能相辅相成的技能，如创造性思维、解决问题和情商。
采取支持工人转型的政策：政府和企业可以通过建立安全网（如失业保险）和促进就业再培训计划来提供帮助，以确保因自动化而失业的工人能够找到新工作。
促进人工智能与工人之间的合作：人工智能应被视为增强人类能力的工具，而不是取而代之。这就需要转变观念，从担心失业到将人工智能视为更好工作体验的推动者。
鼓励负责任地部署人工智能：企业和政府应确保以合乎道德的方式实施人工智能，并关注其社会影响，以避免产生意想不到的后果，如造成大规模失业或加深不平等。
结论：
对工人来说，人工智能既可能是优势，也可能是劣势，这主要取决于如何引入和管理人工智能。如果经过深思熟虑，人工智能有可能创造更充实、更高效、更安全的工作环境。但是，如果在实施过程中不考虑工人的福利和提高技能的需要，人工智能可能会加剧失业和不平等。最终，人工智能的影响将取决于政府、企业和工人的集体行动，以适应这一快速变化的环境。
人工智能（AI）被强大的国家和公司垄断的可能性是一个令人严重关切的问题。鉴于人工智能的变革性，其集中在少数人手中可能会导致经济、社会和政治失衡。为了避免人工智能被垄断并确保其造福全社会，有必要采取多管齐下的方法，包括监管、合作、透明和包容。
1.国际合作与治理：
人工智能监管的全球框架：制定国际协议和条约有助于为人工智能的道德发展和使用制定全球标准。联合国、经济合作与发展组织（OECD）和其他国际机构可以在促进国家间合作方面发挥重要作用，以确保人工智能不会成为权力集中的工具。
全球人工智能伦理准则：鼓励制定全球人工智能道德准则可以防止有害的垄断。这些准则应涵盖公平、透明、问责和人权等问题，确保以造福全人类的方式开发和部署人工智能技术。
跨境合作：跨国合作，特别是发达国家与发展中国家之间的合作，有助于更公平地分配人工智能的利益。国际伙伴关系可以促进知识、资源和技术的共享，使较小的国家或组织也能为人工智能做出贡献并从中受益。
2.强有力的国家法规和反垄断法：
反垄断执法：政府可以执行反垄断法规，防止少数大公司主导人工智能市场。例如，对科技巨头收购较小的人工智能初创企业进行监管，或在极端情况下打破垄断，都有助于促进竞争。
公平使用人工智能基础设施：政府可以强制要求公平、无歧视地获取必要的人工智能资源（如大规模计算能力、数据集和研究）。例如，云计算服务或人工智能研究实验室应向广泛的组织开放，而不仅仅是少数大型公司。
人工智能开发的透明度：政府应要求公司在如何开发和使用人工智能方面保持透明。这可以包括强制审计、披露数据使用情况以及明确算法如何做出决策。透明度有助于确保人工智能的开发不被闭门造车，因为在闭门造车的情况下，它可能会被操纵，从而集中权力。
3.鼓励开源人工智能：
推动开源人工智能项目：支持和资助开源人工智能计划有助于实现人工智能工具的民主化，防止它们被私营公司垄断。开源项目，如谷歌的 TensorFlow 或 Facebook 的 PyTorch，使研究人员和小型公司能够开发自己的人工智能应用程序，而无需大量的财政资源。
公共人工智能研究基金：政府和非营利组织可以为人工智能公共研究提供资金，确保人工智能知识和技术不会集中在少数几家公司。对人工智能研究的公共投资有助于更广泛地分配其利益，防止权力集中在少数企业手中。
开放数据存储库：鼓励开发和使用开放、可访问的数据集，有助于确保各种规模的公司都能获得训练和完善人工智能系统所需的数据。这将削弱控制大型专有数据集的公司的权力。
4.去中心化和民主化的人工智能开发：
社区驱动的人工智能倡议：鼓励地方和社区驱动的人工智能项目有助于分布式人工智能创新。这方面的例子可能包括社区驱动的数据收集项目或专注于特定区域挑战（如医疗保健、农业）的地方人工智能发展倡议。
促进发展中国家的人工智能创新：许多新兴市场尚未全面参与人工智能发展。各国政府和国际组织可以支持这些国家的人工智能研究和培训计划，以防止全球南北之间出现人工智能鸿沟。这可能涉及在服务不足的地区建立人工智能实验室、提供研究补助金和人才培养。
人工智能合作平台：促进小型公司、大学和研究人员合作的协作平台，有助于对抗大公司的主导地位。这些平台可以共享资源、数据集和算法，否则小型企业可能无法获得这些资源、数据集和算法。
5.伦理考虑和社会责任：
人工智能公司的企业社会责任（CSR）：鼓励或强制要求公司采取强有力的企业社会责任实践，包括合乎道德的人工智能开发，这一点至关重要。应要求公司展示其人工智能系统将如何造福社会、确保公平并避免偏见。
将伦理融入人工智能教育：将伦理和社会责任纳入人工智能教育和培训至关重要。一代了解人工智能更广泛社会影响的人工智能专业人士将能更好地开发负责任和公平的技术。
人工智能影响评估：正如某些项目需要进行环境影响评估一样，可以要求人工智能公司进行影响评估，以便在部署之前了解其人工智能系统对社会、经济和政治的广泛影响。这将有助于防止人工智能的垄断或有害使用。
6.增强个人和小型参与者的能力：
获取人工智能工具和平台：为小型企业、初创企业和个人提供负担得起的人工智能工具和云计算平台，有助于创造公平的竞争环境。公共倡议或政府补贴可以使不同群体更容易获得这些技术。
大众人工智能扫盲：鼓励社会各阶层（从在校学生到高级专业人员）普及人工智能知识，可确保广大民众了解人工智能及其潜力和风险。这些知识可以使个人有能力对人工智能的使用做出明智的决定，并要求更公平的结果。
7.促进负责任的人工智能设计：
人工智能道德委员会和咨询理事会：各国政府和组织可以建立独立机构来监督人工智能的发展及其社会影响。这些机构可以提供建议，审查人工智能的部署实践，并帮助防止滥用权力。
对人工智能偏见和问责制的监管：法规可以要求公司披露其人工智能系统中的偏见，并对人工智能决策造成的伤害负责。这将阻止出于歧视性目的垄断人工智能技术，确保人工智能系统服务于广泛的社会利益。
尽管我不相信没有人不能控制人工智能，也不相信科技公司不能像公司制那样控制人工智能。但是，为了避免人工智能被少数强大的国家或公司垄断，我们需要采取多层次的方法，包括国际合作、强有力的监管、道德发展、开源计划，并重点确保所有人都能使用人工智能。各国政府、私营部门和民间社会必须共同努力，创造一个环境，让人工智能能够以透明、公平的方式蓬勃发展，造福于每个人，而不仅仅是少数人。通过这样做，我们可以避免人工智能权力的集中，并确保其利益在全社会得到更公平的分配。
To ensure that AI is more of an advantage than a disadvantage for workers, it is crucial to:
Invest in education and reskilling programs: Workers need to be supported in learning new skills, especially those that complement AI, like creative thinking, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence.
Adopt policies that support workers' transitions: Governments and businesses can help by creating safety nets, like unemployment insurance, and by facilitating job retraining programs to ensure that workers who lose jobs to automation can find new ones.
Foster collaboration between AI and workers: AI should be viewed as a tool to augment human capabilities, not replace them. This requires a mindset shift from fear of job loss to viewing AI as an enabler of better work experiences.
Encourage responsible AI deployment: Businesses and governments should ensure that AI is implemented ethically, with attention to its social impact, to avoid unintended consequences such as mass unemployment or deepening inequality.
Conclusion:
AI can be both an advantage and a disadvantage for workers, depending largely on how it is introduced and managed. If used thoughtfully, it has the potential to create more fulfilling, productive, and safer work environments. However, if implemented without consideration for workers' well-being and the need for upskilling, AI could exacerbate unemployment and inequality. Ultimately, its impact will depend on the collective actions of governments, businesses, and workers to adapt to this rapidly changing landscape.
The potential for artificial intelligence (AI) to be monopolized by powerful countries and companies is a significant concern. Given the transformative nature of AI, its concentration in the hands of a few could lead to economic, social, and political imbalances. To avoid AI being monopolized and ensure it benefits society at large, a multi-pronged approach involving regulation, collaboration, transparency, and inclusivity is necessary.
1. International Cooperation and Governance:
Global Frameworks for AI Regulation: Establishing international agreements and treaties can help set global standards for the ethical development and use of AI. The United Nations, OECD, and other international bodies can play a crucial role in fostering cooperation between countries to ensure that AI does not become a tool of power concentration.
Global AI Ethics Guidelines: Encouraging the development of global ethical guidelines for AI can prevent harmful monopolization. These should cover issues like fairness, transparency, accountability, and human rights, ensuring that AI technologies are developed and deployed in a way that benefits humanity as a whole.
Cross-Border Collaboration: Collaboration across countries, particularly between developed and developing nations, can help distribute AI benefits more equitably. International partnerships can foster the sharing of knowledge, resources, and technology, enabling smaller countries or organizations to contribute to and benefit from AI.
2. Strong National Regulations and Antitrust Laws:
Antitrust Enforcement: Governments can enforce antitrust regulations to prevent a handful of large companies from dominating the AI market. For instance, regulating the acquisitions of smaller AI startups by tech giants, or breaking up monopolies in extreme cases, can help promote competition.
Fair Access to AI Infrastructure: Governments can mandate fair and non-discriminatory access to essential AI resources (like large-scale computing power, datasets, and research). For example, cloud computing services or AI research labs should be made available to a wide range of organizations, not just a few large firms.
Transparency in AI Development: Governments should require transparency from companies regarding how they develop and use AI. This can include mandatory audits, disclosures about data usage, and clarity on how algorithms make decisions. Transparency helps to ensure that AI development is not hidden behind closed doors, where it can be manipulated to concentrate power.
3. Encouraging Open-Source AI:
Promote Open-Source AI Projects: Supporting and funding open-source AI initiatives can help democratize access to AI tools and prevent them from being monopolized by private companies. Open-source projects, like Google's TensorFlow or Facebook's PyTorch, enable researchers and smaller companies to develop their own AI applications without needing massive financial resources.
Public AI Research Funding: Governments and non-profit organizations can fund public research into AI, ensuring that AI knowledge and technology are not concentrated in a few companies. Public investment in AI research can help distribute its benefits more broadly and prevent the concentration of power in a few corporate hands.
Open Data Repositories: Encouraging the development and use of open, accessible datasets can help ensure that companies of all sizes have the data necessary to train and refine their AI systems. This reduces the power of companies that control large proprietary datasets.
4. Decentralized and Democratized AI Development:
Community-Driven AI Initiatives: Encouraging local and community-driven AI projects can help distribute AI innovation. Examples might include community-driven data collection projects or local AI development initiatives focused on specific regional challenges (e.g., healthcare, agriculture).
Fostering AI Innovation in Developing Countries: Many emerging markets are not yet fully engaged with AI development. Governments and international organizations can support AI research and training programs in these countries to prevent the AI divide between the Global North and South. This could involve establishing AI labs, research grants, and talent development in underserved regions.
Collaborative AI Platforms: Promoting collaborative platforms where smaller companies, universities, and researchers can work together can help counter the dominance of large corporations. These platforms could share resources, datasets, and algorithms that might otherwise be unavailable to smaller players.
5. Ethical Considerations and Social Responsibility:
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for AI Companies: Encouraging or mandating companies to adopt strong CSR practices, including ethical AI development, is essential. Corporations should be required to demonstrate how their AI systems will benefit society, ensure fairness, and avoid bias.
Incorporating Ethics into AI Education: Embedding ethics and social responsibility into AI education and training is crucial. A generation of AI professionals who understand the broader societal implications of AI will be better equipped to develop responsible and equitable technologies.
AI Impact Assessments: Just as environmental impact assessments are required for certain projects, AI companies could be required to conduct impact assessments to understand the broader social, economic, and political effects of their AI systems before deployment. This would help prevent monopolistic or harmful uses of AI.
6. Empowering Individuals and Small Players:
Access to AI Tools and Platforms: Providing smaller businesses, startups, and individuals with access to affordable AI tools and cloud computing platforms can help level the playing field. Public initiatives or government subsidies could make these technologies more accessible to diverse groups.
AI Literacy for the General Public: Encouraging AI literacy for all levels of society—from schoolchildren to senior professionals—can ensure that a wide range of people understand AI, its potential, and its risks. This knowledge can empower individuals to make informed decisions about AI's use and demand more equitable outcomes.
7. Promoting Responsible AI by Design:
AI Ethics Boards and Advisory Councils: Governments and organizations can establish independent bodies to monitor AI development and its societal implications. These bodies could provide advice, review AI deployment practices, and help prevent abuses of power.
Regulation of AI Bias and Accountability: Regulations could require companies to disclose biases in their AI systems and be held accountable for harm caused by AI decisions. This would discourage the monopolization of AI technologies for discriminatory purposes and ensure that AI systems serve a broad range of social interests.
despite I don't believe nobody can't control AI and tech corporations as corporatocracy. Still, to avoid AI monopolizing by a few powerful countries or companies, there needs to be a multi-layered approach that includes international collaboration, strong regulation, ethical development, open-source initiatives, and a focus on ensuring access to AI for all. Governments, the private sector, and civil society must work together to create an environment where AI can flourish in a way that is transparent, equitable, and beneficial to everyone, not just a select few. By doing so, we can avoid the concentration of AI power and ensure that its benefits are distributed more fairly across societies.
我认为，当前的人工智能在很多方面或某种程度上已经形成了垄断。我认为，我们也已经在很多方面被它奴役和控制。其中一个例子就是，大量的人沉迷于手机和/或社交媒体，这反过来又意味着他们被拥有这些手机和/或社交媒体的公司所控制。所有这些设备和平台的设计都是有意通过多巴胺来利用大脑的奖赏系统。从本质上讲，我们的大脑正在被劫持。与此同时，我们在设备和社交媒体账户上浪费的时间越多，科技公司就越富有。我认为，人们应该正确地教育自己，有意识地控制自己的使用，而不是继续让设备和这些网站控制自己。我担心，只要我们的信息和注意力被这些科技公司盯上，人工智能就会越来越多地主宰我们生活的许多方面，而我们往往甚至没有意识到这一点。举例来说，这些公司利用机器学习来收集我们的数据和存储我们的信息，然后根据这些信息对我们进行潜在的操纵。还记得曾经帮助特朗普当选的广告定位吗？考虑到这种能力的垄断是可怕的，但我认为这正是扎克伯格和埃隆-马斯克等人试图实现的目标。在他们争夺我们的时间、注意力和金钱的战争中，我们在 "元宇宙 "中只剩下代码。我认为，这是需要对人工智能（也就是社交媒体）进行更多监管的早期迹象之一，也是需要防止资本主义驱动的科技大亨奴役我们的思想并可能控制我们的思想（以及影响选举等）的能力的早期迹象之一。"谁控制了媒体，谁就控制了思想"--吉姆-莫里森。
I think there is already a monopoly on current AI in many ways or to some extent. And I think we are already being enslaved and controlled by it in many ways as well. One example is the large number of people who are addicted to their phones and/or to social media, which in turn means they are being contolled by the companies who own them. All of these devices and platforms are intentionally designed to exploit the brain's reward system via dopamine. Our minds are being hijacked, essentially. Meanwhile, the tech companies get richer and richer the more time we waste on our devices and on our social media accounts. I think it is up to people to properly educate themselves and consciously control their usage rather than continuously allowing their devices and these websites to control them. I fear that as long as our information and attention is targeted by these tech companies, AI will increasingly come to dominate many aspects of our lives, often without us even being consciously aware of it. As an example, the machine-learning utilized by these companies to collect our data and store our information and then potentially manipulate us according to that information. Remember the ad targeting that once helped Trump get elected? A monopoly on that ability is frightening to consider, and yet I think that's exactly what people like Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are trying to achieve. In their war for our time, attention and our money, we are reduced to nothing but code in the "metaverse." I think this is one of the early signs regarding the need for more regulation over the AI otherwise known as social media as well as the need to prevent the ability of capitalist-driven tech moguls to enslave our minds and potentially control our thoughts (and influence elections, etc). "He who controls the media controls the minds" -- Jim Morrison.
第二点评论是冰山一角，其核心是领导者的预见性创新学习可能带来的新兴事物。之前的所有评论似乎都以这样或那样的方式与取得积极成果的可能性背道而驰，可能都是基于 "调整国家法律以管理国内人工智能的使用...... "这一假设。相反，我在第一条评论中预计会出现全球法律来管理人工智能的使用。
瑞士的历史就是在独立国家的现代性环境中成为发达国家的一个范例。许多其他所谓的发展中国家并没有像拉菲克-查宁（Rafiq Tschannen）所说的那样"......想出一个解决方案......"。
例如，中国仍然是一个发展中国家，并没有在现代性环境中成为一个发达国家，但现在却走在了欧盟的前面，这就是我在第一篇评论中提出的在新的全球环境中崛起的一个例子。
This second comment is a tip of an iceberg centered on emergence that’s possible with anticipatory innovative learning by leaders. All previous comments seem to kind be contrary to the possibility of a positive outcome, in one way or another, are probably based on the assumption “to adapt national laws to govern the use of AI domestically…” Instead, I anticipate the emergence of global laws to govern the use of AI in my first comment.
Swiss’ history is an example of the emergence process to become a developed country on the Modernity environment of independent nations. Many other so called developing nations did not emerged to “.,. come up with a solution…” as Rafiq Tschannen argued.
China, for example, remained a developing nation and did not emerged to become a developed country on the Modernity environment, but right now is ahead of the European Union as an example of a recent emergence process on the new global environment that I argued in my first comment.
不幸的是，规章制度几乎毫无用处，因为总有一些行为者会绕过任何规章制度。 不，对不起，我想不出解决办法...
Unfortunately regulations are next to useless, as there will always be actors that will bypass any rules and regulations. No, sorry, I cannot come up with a solution...
在我看来......是人工智能在制造世界问题，而不是在解决问题。就连英国的人工智能创造者也在警告...
As I see it...it is AI that is CREATING world problems - not solving them. Even the British creator of AI is warning...
是："如何避免人工智能被强大的国家和公司垄断？
但是：在当前独立国家和国家集团的现代性环境下，国家领导人不可能适应这种环境
相反，我们需要预见一个新兴的环境，让全球领导人联合相互依存的国家和国家集团。
PD.我一直主张在 #Cyberity 环境下建立一个全球分权国家。这种观点在更大的架构范围内模仿了瑞士的环境。
Yes: “ How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?”
but: there’s no possible adaptation for national leaders under the current Modernity environment of separate independent nations and blocs of nations
and: instead we need to anticipate an emerging environment for global leaders to unite interdependent nations and blocs of nations.
PD. I have been arguing for a global decentralized state under the #Cyberity environment. Such a view emulates the Swiss environment on a larger architecting scope.
所有答复者都已给出了一致的解释，认为所提问题并不特别机智。看来，人们希望对一项技术的正常发展进行进一步的调节（畸变），以有利于被定义为贫穷的国家。要开发尖端技术（人工智能在一定程度上就是如此），就需要尖端知识和资本。没有大量资源的小公司和国家当然可以参与应用。被归类为不太富裕的国家（实际上，问题在于财富的分配，参见 "腐败"）没有技术限制，只有其他更严重的问题（参见 "腐败"）。
Tutti i rispondenti hanno già spiegato con le convergenti spiegazioni che la domanda formulata non è particolarmente arguta. Sembra che si vorrebbe una ulteriore regolamentazione (aberrazione) del normale sviluppo di una tecnologia a favore dei paesi definiti poveri. Per sviluppare tecnologie di punta (in parte l'IA lo è), sono necessarie conoscenza di punta e capitale. Per le applicazioni possono senz'altro partecipare anche piccole realtà aziendali e paesi senza grandi risorse. I paesi classificati come meno ricchi (in realtà il problema è la distribuzione della ricchezza, leggasi corruzione) non hanno limitazioni tecnologiche, ma solo altri problemi, ben più gravi (leggasi di nuovo corruzione).
至少在人工智能上，你可以讨论事情，甚至可以对其进行审查和纠正，而这在成熟的媒体上是绝对不可能的。如果他们不喜欢某些东西，就会封锁、审查等。人工智能则不然。我经常收到一些好的信息，可以对其进行检查和批评。在最好/最坏的情况下，你可以说 "这是 Hans 是 Heiri"。如果你也仔细检查人工智能，你就处于最佳位置。最富有的国家和最富有的个人已经富裕了很长时间，甚至在人工智能出现之前就已经富裕了，这一点不会改变。
Mit der KI kann man wenigstens diskutieren und sie lässt sich sogar hinterfragen und korrigieren, was bei den etablierten Medien absolut nicht möglich ist. die haben immer recht und wissen sich auf schlaue Weise zu rechtfertigen. Sie blockieren, zensurieren etc. wenn ihnen etwas nicht passt. Nicht so die KI. Ich habe schon oft gute Infos bekommen, die man auch überprüfen und kritisieren kann. Im besten/schlimmsten Fall könnte man sagen "es isch Hans was Heiri". Wenn man auch die IK hinterfragt fährt man am besten. Die reichsten Länder und die reichsten Individuen waren schon länger reich, auch bevor es ein KI gab, und daran wird sich nichts ändern.
显然，较发达（较富裕）的国家更有可能投资于这一需要高超信息技术技能和资本的行业。但这与其他任何复杂的技术领域没有任何区别。通常的 "利润竞赛"（？）--在任何经济领域，谁不是在追逐利润呢？人工智能也将在第三世界蔓延，即使它不是主角，至少在未来几年内是这样。在这个超科技的时代，太阳底下没有新鲜事。
在我看来，这是一个政治空谈。
È ovvio che i paesi più sviluppati (ricchi) hanno più possibilità di investire in questo settore che richiede grandi capacità informatiche e anche capitale. Ma non è affatto diverso che per ogni altro settore tecnologico complesso. La solita "corsa ai profitti" (?) - E chi è che non rincorre i profitti in qualsiasi settore dell'economia? L' IA si diffonderà pure ne terzo mondo, anche se non ne sarà il protagonista, almeno per i prossimi anni. Niente di nuovo sotto il sole sotto questo profilo ipertecnologico.
Mi sembra una domanda politico-oziosa.
富国为何以及如何囤积人工智能能力？ 只要有互联网接入或计算能力，任何国家都可以使用人工智能。
这听起来像是一种空洞的企图，每当发明与 "竞争优势 "有关的东西时，就把穷国的祸根归咎于富国。
穷人之所以贫穷，是因为环境，也是因为决策和腐败。 这与人工智能、现金、金钱或昂贵的汽车毫无关系。
Why and how can rich countries hoard the AI capability? AI can be made available to any country as long as they have internet access or access to computing power.
It sounds like a hollow attempt to blame rich countries for the bane of poorer countries whenever there is something with respect to "competitive advantage" is invented.
Poor people remain poor because of environments and also because of decisions and corruption. It has nothing to do with AI or cash or money or expensive cars.
我们不能。一旦精灵从瓶子里出来，你就无法把它放回去。资本主义导致了许多世界性问题，因为富人不惜一切代价追求更富。为什么人工智能会有所不同呢？普通大众如何阻止其滥用？我们做不到。
We can't. Once the genii is out of the bottle, you can't put it back in. Capitalism has led to many world problems, as the rich seek to get richer no matter what the cost. Why should AI be any different? How can the general public stop its misuse? We can't.
总是同样的 "资本主义"！你告诉我，当今全世界（！）有哪个国家不是资本主义国家？除了古巴和朝鲜，没有一个国家不是资本主义国家。中国不再是共产主义国家（如果只是名义上的话），因为它实行的是国家和私人资本主义混合经济制度。它按照共产主义福音的要求废除了私有财产吗？不可能！ 对中国人来说，拥有自己的房子是绝对必须的，否则连老婆都找不到。关于俄罗斯，我们现在知道，至少自 1989 年柏林墙倒塌以来，它就不再宣称自己是共产主义国家了：今天，它更像一个 "法西斯 "或一党制国家，但实行混合经济，与中国一样加入了世贸组织。
尽管如此，资本主义与人工智能的关系就像与其他工业产品的关系一样：显然，经济实力较强的国家可以在人工智能方面投入更多，但即使是小瑞士也不例外。这就剩下第三世界了，但除了人工智能，他们还有其他需求。
Sempre il solito "capitalismo"! Mi dica lei quali sono oggi i paesi del modo intero (!) a non essere capitalisti ? Non ne esistono, se non forse ancora Cuba e la Corea del Nord che sono ancora comunisti a tutti gli effetti. La Cina non è più comunista (se non solo di nome) perché ha un sistema ad economia mista capitalista statale e privata. Ha forse abolito la proprietà privata come impone il vangelo comunista? Ma nemmeno per sogno! Per un cinese, possedere un abitazione in proprio è un must assoluto, pena di non trovare nemmeno moglie. Della Russia ormai sappiamo che non si dichiara più comunista da almeno il 1989, con la caduta del muro di Berlino: oggi somiglia più a un paese "fascista" o a partito unico, ma con economia mista che partecipa al WTO come anche la Cina.
Ciò premesso, il capitalismo con l' IA c'entra come per tutti gli altri prodotti industriali: ovvio che i paesi più potenti economicamente, possono investire di più in merito, ma anche la piccola Svizzera non è da meno. Rimane il terzo mondo, ma quello ha ben altre necessità che non l' IA.
