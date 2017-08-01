This content was published on August 1, 2017 8:00 AM Aug 1, 2017 - 08:00

Switzerland's image abroad, at least as seen at the House of Switzerland at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (KEYSTONE/Praesenz Schweiz/House of Switzerland Brazil 2016)

As the Swiss at home and abroad celebrate their National Day, we look at what the world thinks of Switzerland despite recent negative press over citizenship issues.

Cases of citizenship requests by long-term residents being turned down have frequently made waves in the media abroad – most recently the story of an unlucky 25-year-old Swiss-born woman first published outside of Switzerland by The Guardian in the UK. News outlets around the world soon picked up on her tale, ranging from publications in the woman’s native Turkey to the Netherlands, China and other British media.

The Swiss citizenship process is a perpetual media darling, perhaps since the debut of the 1978 satire “The Swissmakers” which exposed the barriers to becoming Swiss and became the country’s most popular movie of all time. But overall, naturalisation issues are a drop in the bucket in the international media coverage of Switzerland compared to banking, events like the World Economic Forum or direct democracyexternal link. Regular analyses of Switzerland’s global press coverage from Presence Switzerland, the promotional arm of the foreign ministry tasked with monitoring the country’s image, bear this out.

media coverage Graphic showing Swiss issues covered in the international press

Over the past five years, the main critical press coverage involving Switzerland has come over topics like the shady dealings of world football’s governing body FIFAexternal link, the Swiss National Bank’s monetary policy, Swiss banks’ activities abroadexternal link and the February 2014 vote to limit immigrationexternal link from the EU that has had significant fallout for Switzerland’s relationship with the rest of Europe.

Migration and religion topics related to Switzerland have found a bit more footing in the global press since 2015, especially last year with reports about asylum and refugees, reactions to a burka ban in canton Ticino and a vote about deporting criminal foreigners. In 2015, “FIFA” and “Sepp Blatter” on the negative side were outweighed by “governance” and “location and quality of life” on the positive side. And last year, positive coverage of the Gotthard tunnel opening outweighed other topics.

In 2014 – the year Switzerland voted to curb immigration from the EU – more than half of those surveyed in a Europe-wide study about Swiss image carried out by Presence Switzerland could not come up with a single negative thing about the country.

So far this year, Presence Switzerland has found that the World Economic Forum, the visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, tennis, the automatic exchange of tax information and Swiss-Turkish relations have been among the most-reported topics about Switzerland in the international media.





