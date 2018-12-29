Acapulco and the rest of the State of Guerrero are known for high level of violent crime due to gangs.

(Keystone)

An 84-year-old Swiss man was murdered on Thursday in the city of Acapulco in Mexico.

On Saturday, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) confirmed that a "Swiss citizen has been the victim of a lethal criminal act in Mexico". No further information was provided in order to protect the privacy of the persons involved. The media and prosecutor's office of the Mexican state of Guerero reported that the man was stabbed to death in his holiday home during a robbery attempt in Acapulco. His wife, who is Mexican, was also seriously injured.

The FDFA also stated that the Swiss embassy in Mexico is in contact with the local authorities and that the victim's family members are being given consular assistance.

According to the Mexican media, the couple were on holiday in the Pacific coastal resort. They had arrived in Acapulco to attend a wedding and then decided to vacation in the city.

The attack, which is believed to have occurred in the early hours of Thursday in the Club Deportivo neighborhood, was carried out by a single individual, who remained in the house for almost four hours. The attacker fled around 6:00 in the morning leaving the murder weapon behind.

Acapulco and the rest of the State of Guerrero are known for a high level of violent crime due to gangs and the FDFA travel advisoryexternal link warns of poor security conditions in the region.





Keystone-SDA/ac

