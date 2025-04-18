Major road disruptions continue after heavy snowfall in parts of Switzerland
The snowfall has ended and a lull has set in the southern Swiss canton of Valais, the cantonal emergency services said on Friday. The population can now leave their homes once again, but must remain vigilant. Several roads remain closed.
The situation remains particularly complex in the regions of Zermatt, Saas and Simplon, where major disruptions are still affecting traffic, the cantonal body said in a statement on Friday. Rail transport via the Simplon is saturated, and waiting times of several hours are expected.
Access to the side valleys in central and upper Valais also remains severely affected, the authorities said. Road-repair work is underway, but several sections “will have to remain closed for the next few hours or even days”.
The railway line between Visp and Zermatt is blocked, according to the company’s website. No alternative transport is possible. The duration of the disruption is undetermined. Rail traffic has resumed on the Simplon route, however, the Swiss Federal Railways said on Friday morning.
The Valais authorities are advising the public to exercise the utmost vigilance. They should limit their movements, avoid walking near trees and waterways and comply with the orders of local authorities. They are also advised not to go off-piste for the next few days.
Elsewhere in Switzerland, the situation has largely calmed down following the bad weather that hit certain regions over the last two days.
