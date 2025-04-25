What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?
In Switzerland, it’s becoming increasingly hard for people to afford to buy a house or flat, and with demand constantly outstripping supply, rents are climbing as well. In the cities, gentrification is well under way, and politicians are still struggling to find a solution.
There is no real sign of things getting better. While the Swiss economy attracts more workers from the EU, construction just isn’t keeping up with the number of new arrivals. The country is slipping deeper into a housing crisis.
Does any of this sound familiar? Is it the same where you live — are you seeing a shortage of homes or soaring prices, whether it is for renting or buying property? We’d love to hear about your experiences.
On the subject of the housing shortage. I didn't actually emigrate because of poverty, but because of the housing shortage in Zurich. Just imagine that when I turned 60, all the tenants / 12 units were given notice that the house was to be demolished so that new, expensive condominiums could be built there. The notice came just before Christmas and I was given 2 months to look for something new. Thanks to an objection that was approved, we were allowed to stay for another 2 years. My old 3-room flat with lots of defects was costing me CHF 1900 a month plus service charges of around CHF 200 a month. Now the search began and I soon realised that I wouldn't even find a flat in "Hinterselenbüren" like the one I had in Wiedikon. At the same time, I was totally angry with the city of Zurich and my country that we didn't have better housing rights; if the landlord wants to, you can just be kicked out, I find that totally antisocial and not a credit to Switzerland. As I had always worked abroad and travelled a lot, I quickly realised that this was not the way to go. I emigrated and have never, ever regretted it. At the age of 62, I started a new life in Thailand. In Thailand, foreigners can easily buy a flat in their own name and you are the owner. So I ended up in Jomtien/near Pattaya Chonburi and bought a condominium on the 19th floor. 150 m2 and a marvellous view of the Gulf of Siam, the islands and the city. I have an infrastructure that I can only dream of in Switzerland, price Sfr. 200 000. I can see the sun rise and set. And the additional costs are around Sfr. 300 a year. I have a car, 2 motorbikes, 2 bicycles also for my housekeeper and a garage, a huge pool where you can swim all year round. AND I AM NOT RICH, I ONLY HAVE SAVINGS. 500m around my flat there are 5 pharmacies, 6 small medical clinics, about 25 restaurants etc. The airport bus is 200 metres from my front door. We have shopping facilities between Globus and Aldi, everything...what more could I want. Hospitals of European quality
What does social Switzerland think of its image? Housing should be a human right and the Confederation, the cantons and the municipalities have a sacred duty to create the conditions for decent and affordable housing that meet the needs of the citizens. I am convinced that the highest officials all live in their own villas and houses and can no longer imagine what it would mean if mine received a cancellation notice. My attitude towards my home country has changed dramatically after some very negative experiences. We certainly don't have a perfect government in Thailand, but does Switzerland? They leave us foreigners alone and there is indeed enough housing available for every budget, whether foreign or Thai. I think that is a great achievement. I am indeed very happy in Thailand and may the Lord prevent me from ever having to live in Switzerland again. Thailand only wants rich tourists, then it will soon become like Switzerland. You can only afford things if you have a lot of money. I'd much rather spend my money in Thailand than in Switzerland and I don't have a guilty conscience. On the contrary, it makes me happy.
Thank you for your contribution. As I'm sure you've noticed, the issue of vacancies/total refurbishments is preoccupying Zurich's politicians and society. There have also been demonstrations. The description of your flat in Thailand certainly makes you wonder. To be fair, however, it should perhaps be said that CHF 200,000 is around 40 times the average Thai salary, so the middle class in Thailand does not live like you do. If you multiply the median salary in Zurich by a factor of 40, you end up with around CHF 4.5 million, for which you can buy a very comfortable condominium even in the expensive city of Zurich.
It's a pain in the neck. To get what I have now, but closer to work, I'd need to pay at least 400chf / month more in rent. And that does not guarantee quiet neighbours in a quiet area, which I value above all else. Plus there are too many sort-term, limited time lets, for which there is rarely a filter on the property websites. However, there are loads of empty offices. Can't these be converted to cheap flats? Also, all new builds are way above what I can afford. Some near me, same size, are double what I pay now. So, I've given up looking.
Thank you for your contribution, this resignation is probably felt by many in Switzerland. Experts see limited opportunities in the conversion of offices, not only are there arguments against it in terms of urban development, it is also the case that the conversion of offices into flats is associated with high costs and generally tends to produce expensive to very expensive living space.
I think the housing shortage here has caused many landlords and rental companies to abuse the system, because they know they can do as little as possible for their tenants and properties because the tenants will still be unlikely to move and/or that it will be so easy to find a new tenant due to the high demand. So basically, the shortage puts all the power in the hands of the landlords and can leave the tenants powerless. As an example, landlords will not update or improve anything because they don't care how it affects the tenants because they know they can easily find a replacement tenant. Also, I agree about the need for a cap on immigration in Switzerland. In our small village, there has been a huge influx of immigrants especially in the past 10 years or so. And it has put a huge strain on our village in terms of traffic, noise, lack of parking, etc. Also, many of these immigrants don't understand the noise laws in Switzerland and will, for example, have loud parties until 2:00 in the morning, play music very loudly, not drive correctly, etc. Anyways, I don't have a problem with immigration in general but I do think it's obvious that Switzerland should stop displacing and inconveniencing its own citizens by continuing to allow so many people to move here when it clearly doesn't have the proper resources, like available housing, to accommodate them. Imagine being a Swiss citizen in need of an apartment and then not getting one because it was instead given to a family with 3 kids from Spain or Africa or elsewhere. It's frustrating when Switzerland does not prioritize its own citizens when it comes to housing here.
I live in a tourist area and the problem is simply bad management by the local gemeinde. At a guess, of the total properties in the area, around half are foreign owned seconds homes and many of those are Airbnb or similar. End Airbnb and holiday rentals and the problem goes away instantly
Also, move short term lets off the property websites to a separate section or webpage. Then you don't need to waste your time reading them. Often you see one, wonder why it's so cheap, then see it's available for one month only.
Thank you for your contribution. In 2012, Switzerland approved the second homes initiative, thereby severely restricting the construction of holiday homes. As you will recall, one of the initiators' aims at the time was not only to protect agriculture but also to secure living space for locals. But in fact, as you also write, the situation today is much more dramatic for the local population than ever before. It made headlines, for example, that even the tourism director of the Lenk region was unable to find a flat. What would your concrete demand be today, an expropriation of second home owners - or simply a ban on aribnb, which would make owning a second home less attractive for some owners?
It seems that instead of cutting immigration, seeing that Switzerland cannot handle the influx of people, they want to destroy the lush greenery and built more concrete buildings. Over population will cause more poverty and crime as well. IMHO...Switzerland needs to put a cap on immigration and take care of the housing shortage first. Not continue to let in more people and build, build, and build more homes. The country is already overcrowded. If Switzerland doesn't smarten-up...this won't end well for the country economically, safety wise, and health wise.
I agree. There is only so much usable space, as about 80% is water, mountains, forest or farm land. The infrastructure needs to expand too. Near me, there are loads of new builds, but no new restaurants, pubs, doctors, dentists, schools, etc. Plenty of shops though.
Thank you for your contribution. Switzerland has severely restricted the use and development of land with the revised Spatial Planning Act since 2014. Part of the cost development in recent years is due to this decision in the interests of protecting agriculture. However, Swiss cities still have considerable building reserves, but inner densification is progressing more slowly than necessary to absorb labour migration and the resulting demand for housing. A severe restriction on immigration would be a solution to the housing shortage, but in the current scenario it would probably lead to an exodus from the Swiss economy, especially in the next few years when the baby boomers retire and need to be replaced on the labour market.
I believe comparing Zürich to London or other cities it's terribly misleading. London has for a long time been absorbing the neighborhood villages. To compare Zürich to London you should extend the study to Adliswil, Oerlikon, Dübendorf, etc. Not doing so it's like saying that there are no free apartments in The City of London, naturally there are none. Obviously the way the information has been presented look much more dramatic though.
Thank you for your contribution. It's true that a comparison between Zurich and a metropolitan area like London is always somewhat misleading. However, I would not see the reason for this in the incorporation that the city of Zurich has also experienced. It is the sheer size and density that differentiate London and Zurich. In fact, the vacancy rate in Switzerland as a whole is now so low that it is lower than in London. However, the vacancy rate in itself is only one indicator of the housing crisis in a country. The UK is confronted with rampant homelessness, Switzerland is not. In an interview that will be published in the next few days, we shed light on why this is the case and what parallels and differences the two countries have with their hot property markets.
