Skiers stuck in Swiss cable car evacuated by helicopter

Gondola breakdown in Veysonnaz: dozens of passengers evacuated Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A cable car in the Swiss ski resort of Veysonnaz broke down on Saturday leaving a few dozen passengers stranded.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Panne de télécabine à Veysonnaz: dizaines de passagers évacués Original Read more: Panne de télécabine à Veysonnaz: dizaines de passagers évacués

“We were forced to evacuate customers, some by helicopter, following a mid-afternoon power failure on the Veysonnaz ski lift,” said an NVRM ski lift company spokesperson. “At no time was the safety of our visitors affected by the breakdown. The decision to evacuate them was taken to avoid them having to wait too long,” he added.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A few dozen users were affected. They will be contacted personally to thank them for their patience, added Nicolas Pillet, head of communications of the ski lift firm. Skiers will have to temporarily use the other Veysonnaz ski lift and shuttle buses have been put in place.

The problematic ski lift is expected to return to service on Sunday morning. Technicians have been working during the night to resolve the electrical problem that has already been identified.

The Veysonnaz-Thyon ski lift, which provides access to the Ours piste, is listed on the Veysonnaz-Thyon website. These eight-seater ski lifts link the bottom station at 1,370 m to the top station at 2,121 m, making it the gateway to the 4 Vallées ski area, that claims to be the largest ski area in Switzerland with 410km of pistes. The trip takes eight minutes and the installation, built in 2005, can transport up to 1,600 people per hour.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.