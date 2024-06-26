Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Alpine Environment

Missing man found dead at Giessbach Falls

A man who went missing at Giessbach Falls near Brienz was recovered dead amidst difficult conditions on Tuesday morning. According to the police, a small child is still missing.

Only the man’s death could be determined on site, as Bern cantonal police announced on Tuesday. There are concrete indications of his identity, but formal identification is still pending. The search for the child is ongoing.

The man and small child fell into the waterfall on Sunday afternoon for reasons as yet unexplained, whereupon police launched a search operation. According to current information, they were part of a family with two small children and were on a hike at the time of the accident.

Personnel from Bern cantonal police and several members of the Interlaken Alpine Rescue Centre and Swiss Alpine Rescue with canyoning specialists were involved in the search operation.

The Giessbach Falls are located next to a hotel on Lake Brienz in the Bernese Oberland.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/amva

