Saharan dust blankets Switzerland, skies turn cloudy and yellow

Munich, Germany: journalists stand in front of a window in the Bavarian state parliament. Bad weather with Saharan dust is gathering over the city centre, colouring the sky yellow/orange. Dust from the African desert colours the sky yellowish and creates a special lighting mood. KEYSTONE

Switzerland finds itself under a peculiar phenomenon as an extraordinary volume of Saharan dust settles over the country. Meteorologist Roman Brogli from SRF Meteo reveals that Saturday witnessed an influx equivalent to a staggering 180,000 tonnes of dust, a revelation gleaned from forecast models.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Brogli underscores the magnitude of this occurrence, noting it surpasses previous events which typically delivered only half as much dust. The surge in dust was propelled by a robust southerly current, ferrying particles from the Sahara desert in northern Africa to Swiss skies as early as Friday.

The Sahara stands as the planet’s primary source of mineral dust, emitting between 60 to 200 million tonnes annually. While larger particles precipitate swiftly, smaller ones embark on journeys spanning thousands of kilometres, traversing entire continents, including Europe. These Saharan dust events significantly contribute to aerosol pollution, particularly in the transitional seasons of spring and autumn.

+Tornado-like superstorm batters Swiss town

Impact on Activities and Weather Forecast

The presence of Saharan dust alters atmospheric dynamics, manifesting in a yellowish hue across the skies and enhancing the spectacle of sunrises and sunsets. Moreover, when settling upon snow, it can impede outdoor activities like skiing.

+Swiss forecaster apologises for incorrect weather predictions

Additionally, the introduction of dust particles introduces complexities to weather forecasting, influencing cloud formation and posing an added challenge to meteorologists. However, from a natural perspective, these minerals serve as potent fertilisers, enriching the environment.

Health Considerations

While the influx of Saharan dust captures attention, its health implications remain minimal for the majority. Natural particulate matter accounts for only a fraction of overall particulate concentration, suggesting negligible effects on public health.

The Sahara, spanning over nine million square kilometres, stands as Earth’s largest dry desert, stretching across the African continent from the Atlantic to the Red Sea coastlines.

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox – click here to subscribe

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.