Telecoms sector kept Swiss competitions regulator busy in 2023

COMCO’s most recent decision was to set Swisscom a deadline and fine the company more than CHF18 million over a fibre-optic dispute. Keystone

Last year, the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) conducted 27 investigations and initiated 17 preliminary investigations.

Its most recent decision was to set telecoms firm Swisscom a deadline and fine the company more than CHF18 million ($19.7 million) over a fibre-optic dispute.

As a result, COMCO has ensured competition in the use of the Swisscom fibre-optic network for the next 50 years, it announced at its annual media conference on Tuesday.

According to the competitions watchdog, Swisscom must convert its multipoint connections by the end of 2025 as the connections already in operation with only one supply line from the telephone exchange to the street are in breach of antitrust law.

In the Basel area, the regulator also imposed a CHF1 million fine on a construction waste landfill site in Liestal, which had been granting its own shareholders preferential conditions for years and disadvantaging competitors.

