Swiss initiative wants cannabis to be enshrined in the constitution

The people’s initiative, ‘Cannabis legalisation: opportunities for the economy, health and equality’, wants a new article on cannabis enshrined in the constitution. Keystone / Christian Beutler

A people’s initiative launched on Tuesday has called for the legalisation of growing and selling cannabis.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The committee includes unnamed individuals from German-speaking Switzerland.

The people’s initiative, “Cannabis legalisation: opportunities for the economy, health and equality”, wants a new article on cannabis enshrined in the constitution. According to the text of the initiative published in the Swiss Federal Gazette, citizens should be allowed to grow and possess cannabis from the age of 18 for their personal use.

Commercial cannabis growers and sales outlets would require a licence and be subject to strict quality and safety regulations. The proceeds from the taxation of cannabis products would be channelled into drug education, addiction prevention and awareness.

The committee has until October 30, 2025, to collect the required 100,000 signatures to trigger a nationwide vote.

Pilot projects that allow the regulated sale of cannabis are currently underway in Basel, Zurich, Geneva, Bern and Lausanne.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe