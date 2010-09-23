Navigation

ART: Exotic feathers

Jürg Fausch

Museum zu Allerheiligen Schaffhausen, on now till October 24, 2010

Birds have always had a fascination for humans and have played an important role in different cultures. This special exhibition looks at antique images of birds and their symbolism.

