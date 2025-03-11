Swiss Senate backs stricter rules for systemically important banks
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss Senate backs stricter rules for systemically important banks
The Swiss Senate has adopted a motion calling for stricter rules for systemically important banks following the Credit Suisse-UBS emergency merger. This comes after a lengthy discussion on a report by the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (PUK) on the Credit Suisse crisis.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Ständerat will schärfere Regeln für systemrelevante Banken
Original
Specifically, the PUKs for systemically important banks to be granted relief from capital and liquidity requirements. The Swiss government, according to the PUK, should draw up a draft decree to this end.
The Commission made this demand because it came to the conclusion in the report on the emergency merger of Credit Suisse and UBS that the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) had granted Credit Suisse extensive relief with regard to capital requirements from 2017. This “regulatory filter” had obscured the real situation of Credit Suisse.
UBS, Zürcher Kantonalbank, Raiffeisen and Postfinance are considered systemically important in Switzerland. The PUK motion now goes to the House of Representatives.
The aforementioned motion is one of a total of ten motions tabled by the PUK on the Credit Suisse crisis. The Swiss Senate adopted all of them on Monday.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Swiss food giant Nestlé to invest millions in Nescafé in Spain
This content was published on
The Swiss multinational is to invest €15 million (CHF14.3 million) in its Nescafé factory, which produces instant coffee and Nescafé Dolce Gusto capsules, in Girona near Barcelona.
Switzerland’s image at stake in current multilateralism crisis, says Geneva politician
This content was published on
The Swiss government's reaction to the current crisis in multilateralism is not congruent with what is at stake for International Geneva, says the head of the Geneva Government.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.