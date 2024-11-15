Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

One in nine Swiss invest in crypto assets

One in nine Swiss people invest in crypto assets
One in nine Swiss people invest in crypto assets Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
One in nine Swiss invest in crypto assets
Listening: One in nine Swiss invest in crypto assets

One in nine Swiss residents invest in cryptocurrencies. However, most do so out of curiosity rather than financial reasons.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Interest in crypto assets is only moderate among the Swiss population as a whole, according to the results of a study published on Friday. Only just under 8% of respondents are “rather strongly” or “very strongly” interested. A good four-fifths of the population, on the other hand, have never invested in crypto assets.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (87%) and Ether (35%) are best known among the population. These are the findings of a study conducted by Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts on behalf of Postfinance.

Men more likely to be crypto investors

Younger generations, men and people with higher incomes are more interested. For example, 17% of men surveyed have invested in cryptocurrencies, but only 6% of women.

More

Among people with an annual income of over CHF150,000, the figure is 22%, while only 6% of those with less than CHF25,000 are interested. And among Gen Z (13%) and Gen Y (18%), the figure is significantly higher than among baby boomers (4%).

Mostly smaller amounts

The majority only invest smaller amounts in cryptocurrencies. According to the authors of the study, this indicates that many investments are more of an experimental nature. For example, 31% of respondents hold less than CHF1,000 in cryptocurrencies. The most frequently cited motivation for a crypto investment is curiosity or interest (71%), followed by the prospect of returns (50%).

More

The potential returns and diversification of the investment portfolio are not unimportant, according to the authors of the study. Overall, however, they (still) play a subordinate role for many investors. According to the study, the most popular providers for trading crypto assets among crypto investors are Revolut, Swissquote and Binance.

The study is reportedly based on an online survey of 3,017 Swiss residents aged between 18 and 74 conducted by a market research institute. The survey is representative of Switzerland in terms of the respondents’ age, gender, education and language region.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
204 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

No Swiss bank in phase with environmental objectives

More

Swiss banks failing environment, says WWF

This content was published on None of the 15 major Swiss retail banks is meeting international climate and biodiversity targets, according to a ranking by WWF Switzerland.

Read more: Swiss banks failing environment, says WWF
UNRWA provides emergency assistance to just over one million Palestine refugees, or about 75 per cent of all Palestine refugees in Gaza, who lack the financial means to cover their basic food.

More

Lazzarini: no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza

This content was published on The only alternative to the UN Palestinian agency’s work in Gaza is to allow Israel to run services there, Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, told reporters in Geneva on Monday.

Read more: Lazzarini: no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR