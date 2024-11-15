One in nine Swiss invest in crypto assets

One in nine Swiss residents invest in cryptocurrencies. However, most do so out of curiosity rather than financial reasons.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Jeder neunte Schweizer investiert in Kryptoanlagen Original Read more: Jeder neunte Schweizer investiert in Kryptoanlagen

Interest in crypto assets is only moderate among the Swiss population as a whole, according to the results of a study published on Friday. Only just under 8% of respondents are “rather strongly” or “very strongly” interested. A good four-fifths of the population, on the other hand, have never invested in crypto assets.

The cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (87%) and Ether (35%) are best known among the population. These are the findings of a study conducted by Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts on behalf of Postfinance.

Men more likely to be crypto investors

Younger generations, men and people with higher incomes are more interested. For example, 17% of men surveyed have invested in cryptocurrencies, but only 6% of women.

Among people with an annual income of over CHF150,000, the figure is 22%, while only 6% of those with less than CHF25,000 are interested. And among Gen Z (13%) and Gen Y (18%), the figure is significantly higher than among baby boomers (4%).

Mostly smaller amounts

The majority only invest smaller amounts in cryptocurrencies. According to the authors of the study, this indicates that many investments are more of an experimental nature. For example, 31% of respondents hold less than CHF1,000 in cryptocurrencies. The most frequently cited motivation for a crypto investment is curiosity or interest (71%), followed by the prospect of returns (50%).

The potential returns and diversification of the investment portfolio are not unimportant, according to the authors of the study. Overall, however, they (still) play a subordinate role for many investors. According to the study, the most popular providers for trading crypto assets among crypto investors are Revolut, Swissquote and Binance.

The study is reportedly based on an online survey of 3,017 Swiss residents aged between 18 and 74 conducted by a market research institute. The survey is representative of Switzerland in terms of the respondents’ age, gender, education and language region.

