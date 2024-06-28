Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Banking & Fintech

Swiss companies among Europe’s most punctual payers

A close-up view of Swiss banknotes.
Keystone/Christian Beutler

Swiss companies have a high level of payment discipline and occupy a leading position in Northern Europe, according to a new analysis. 

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In particular, 68.8% of Swiss companies make their payments on time, the Payment Study 2024 published by management consultants Dun & Bradstreet on Thursday showed. The analysis examined the payment behaviour of companies in over 30 countries. 

In a European comparison, only companies in Denmark (94.2%), Poland (82.7%) and the Netherlands (76.1%) were found to pay more punctually than those in Switzerland. Companies in southern European countries such as Spain (46.7%), Italy (41.1%) and Portugal (19.2%) ranked lower in terms of payment behaviour. 

A comparison of sectors in Switzerland reveals an uneven picture: companies in the construction (75.2%) and finance (73.5%) sectors are very reliable, followed by wholesale (63.3%) and retail (62.9%). Meanwhile, a significant decline in punctual payments in the transport and logistics, communication services and local and long-distance transport sectors is particularly striking. 

At the same time, a global trend is continuing: smaller companies often pay more punctually than large corporations. 

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. 

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch

