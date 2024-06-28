Swiss companies among Europe’s most punctual payers

Swiss companies have a high level of payment discipline and occupy a leading position in Northern Europe, according to a new analysis.

In particular, 68.8% of Swiss companies make their payments on time, the Payment Study 2024 published by management consultants Dun & Bradstreet on Thursday showed. The analysis examined the payment behaviour of companies in over 30 countries.

In a European comparison, only companies in Denmark (94.2%), Poland (82.7%) and the Netherlands (76.1%) were found to pay more punctually than those in Switzerland. Companies in southern European countries such as Spain (46.7%), Italy (41.1%) and Portugal (19.2%) ranked lower in terms of payment behaviour.

A comparison of sectors in Switzerland reveals an uneven picture: companies in the construction (75.2%) and finance (73.5%) sectors are very reliable, followed by wholesale (63.3%) and retail (62.9%). Meanwhile, a significant decline in punctual payments in the transport and logistics, communication services and local and long-distance transport sectors is particularly striking.

At the same time, a global trend is continuing: smaller companies often pay more punctually than large corporations.

