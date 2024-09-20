Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss stock market gains from US interest rate cut

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The financial markets in Europe and the United States have reacted with price gains to the interest rate turnaround initiated by the US Federal Reserve. With a cut of 50 basis points, the US monetary authorities opted for the "big" option.

According to market observers, the only time in the past 20 years that such a large cut had been made was during the global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

+ How stock market volatility impacts the Swiss franc

This also gave the Swiss stock market a tailwind. However, gains in this country crumbled in the afternoon – the heavyweights and with them the defensive nature of the local market put the brakes on the Swiss Market Index (SMI).

The leading Swiss index gained 0.6% to 12,058 points. Other European indices such as the DAX in Frankfurt (+1.5%) and the FTSE100 in London (+0.9%) closed more strongly in positive territory. In the US, the Nasdaq technology index in particular advanced in early trading (+2.7%)

The Swiss franc weakened somewhat surprisingly in this new monetary policy environment. One US dollar cost 0.8482 francs and was thus above the 0.8456 francs of late Wednesday afternoon.

According to stock market analysts, speculation on a significant interest rate hike in the US had already increased in recent days. This had somewhat offset the “joy” over falling interest rates.

The Swiss currency has also weakened against the euro. The euro is currently trading at 0.9460 francs, compared to 0.9400 francs previously.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

