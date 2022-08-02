Cash payments loose further ground, poll finds

Credit and debit cards are more popular than cash payments the survey has confirmed. Keystone/Martin Ruetschi

A new survey has confirmed a growing role of debit and credit cards as popular payment method in Switzerland.

Some 52% of respondents in a survey said either of the cards were absolutely indispensable for them, the independent online comparison service, moneyland.ch,External link said.

The share of respondents who prefer cash dropped to 30%, down 4% on the previous year, and 20% use the electronic payment system Twint, according to the survey published on Tuesday.

It was conducted online among 1,500 people in the German- and French-speaking regions of the country in April.

More than 70% of respondents also said they used at least one electronic payment system with their mobile phones.

However, cryptocurrencies have remained marginal in Switzerland’s everyday life, but the digital currency is used as stock market cash, according to the survey.

The Covid pandemic has led to an increase of people using bank cards, mobile apps or online. But sceptical consumers have launched a people’s initiative to prevent limitations on cash withdrawals and payments.

