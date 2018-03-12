Zurich police forces have estimated that vandalism by participants of an unauthorised march in the city centre to celebrate International Women’s Day amounts to some CHF100,000 ($105,480).
Approximately 1,000 people took part in the demonstration, which was not approved in advance by authorities, last Saturday afternoon in the central districts of Zurich.
Police reported “massive damage to property”, with facades (both public and private) sprayed with graffiti, posters glued to walls, and paint bombs thrown. The figure of CHF100,000 is an initial estimate based on cleaning quotes.
Authorities were also criticised by some local media reports for not intervening to calm the demonstrators; however, the police have since clarified that the reason for this was the large number of women and children – including toddlers in prams – present, which deterred them from using undue force.
However, the police have stated that they are examining – together with the city security services – ways to ensure that such “intolerable conditions” do not repeat themselves next year.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.