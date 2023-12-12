Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi cancels Geneva trip amid calls for his arrest
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will not be attending the World Refugee Forum in Geneva.
The Iranian delegation will be led by diplomatic chief Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA on Tuesday.
Mr. Raisi was due to address the forum on Wednesday. However, three Iranian opponents living in Switzerland have called on the Swiss Office of the Attorney General to arrest him. This appeal is supported by 330 personalities in a separate statement. Among them are five Swiss citizens, including parliamentarian Philippe Nantermod.
+ How Switzerland helped make the US-Iran prisoner swap work
In a petition sent to Federal Prosecutor Andreas Müller, which Keystone-SDA viewed on Monday, the petitioners call for the Iranian president to be investigated for genocide and crimes against humanity. He is accused of having participated in torture and extrajudicial executions during the 1988 massacre of tens of thousands of opponents.
As a member of a commission charged with deciding who would be killed, Mr. Raisi is allegedly responsible for the deaths of thousands of people, according to the petition. At the time, he was deputy prosecutor general of Tehran province. The three opponents point out that immunity does not apply to crimes against humanity.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.