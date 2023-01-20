Locarno Film Festival president to step down in 2024

© Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Marco Solari will officially step down as president of the Locarno Film Festival in spring 2024.

The next edition of the festival will be Solari's last under his presidency, the festival's press office said on Friday, confirming a report in the Le Temps newspaper.

Solari will remain in charge of Switzerland’s most prestigious film festival until his official resignation. Decisions affecting the 2024 edition of the event will be the responsibility of the new president and the new board of directors.

The 78-year-old from Ticino, where the festival is held, said he wanted to hand over the reins to a new generation. He’s been the festival’s president since 2000.

A search committee to find his successor will be constituted by the end of the month. The new president is expected to be named ahead of the 2024 edition of the festival.



