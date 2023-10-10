Middle East: "Clear evidence" of possible war crimes in Israel and Gaza

Police at the scene of a destroyed building in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 8 2023, following overnight Hamas rocket attacks. Keystone

United Nations investigators say "there is already clear evidence of possible war crimes" in both Israel and the Gaza Strip.

They have been gathering and preserving evidence since Saturday and the launch of the Hamas offensive against Israel.

"Those who violated international law and targeted civilians must answer for their crimes", said the three members of the International Commission of Inquiry on Israel and the Palestinian Territories in Geneva on Tuesday. They called for the "unconditional" release of Israeli hostages and recalled that the detention of civilians constitutes a war crime.

The commission is also "concerned" by the Israeli raids and the announcement of a total siege.





Like the UN before it, it explains that the deprivation of electricity, food, water or medical care without military justification constitutes "collective punishment".

It calls on the parties to the conflict to put an end to the violence and uphold international law.

