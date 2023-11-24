Moutier: Bern and Jura sign deal on cantonal switch
On Friday, government representatives from canton of Bern and Jura signed an agreement for the village of Moutier's change of canton.
It regulates the most important points so that Moutier can make the administrative switch from canton Bern to canton Jura at the beginning of 2026.
The next step is for the two cantonal parliaments to approve the concordat, or agreement. The consultation carried out last summer broadly confirmed a solution had been worked out.
Among other things, the concordat deals with continuity in administration, schools, justice and hospitals as well as the issue surrounding taxes. The agreement also covers the distribution of assets and equalisation provisions in relation to financial flows.
Once the cantons have approved the concordat, a vote in the Federal Assembly is required in 2025.
