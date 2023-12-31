Number of US tourists visiting Switzerland approaches all-time high

Tourism hotspot Lucerne, in central Switzerland. Keystone

The number of overnight stays in Switzerland by American visitors between January and October 2023 rose by 20% compared to before Covid, RTS public radio reports.

US tourists spent 2.7 million nights in Switzerland between January and October 2023 and could spend 3 million by December 31, RTS wrote on SaturdayExternal link. According to statistics for the last forty years, this is the highest figure ever recorded.

The number of US visitors has been rising sharply for over a decade and has doubled in 15 years. These tourists largely head to cities like Zurich, Lucerne, Geneva, Basel and Bern, and mountain regions such as Zermatt, Lauterbrunnen, Interlaken and Grindelwald.

In Valais, the increase in overnight stays is particularly significant, says Alessandro Marcolin, communications director for the canton’s tourism body. He noted a 43% increase between January and October 2023 compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

“This can be explained by a rebound in tourism activities and a catch-up effect after the Covid years, when Americans travelled very little,” he told RTS on Saturday.

“Switzerland is well positioned for this return to intercontinental tourism because it managed the pandemic well,” Marcolin said. “It’s a safe place with good infrastructure, which inspires a feeling of security. It’s certainly a destination favoured by Americans.”

Favourable economic situation

According to the Switzerland Tourism body, the influx can also be explained by marketing efforts which continued throughout the pandemic. Indeed, exchanges between professionals in the tourism sector remained constant.

International economic realities also play a role. Unemployment is historically low in the US. And inflation is lower in Switzerland than in the US or other European countries, making it a comparatively more attractive destination for these largely affluent visitors.

Overall, Americans still rank third in terms of overnight stays in Switzerland. The majority of tourists remain the Swiss themselves, followed by Germans.

