Report: solar power can reduce Swiss reliance on hydro

A study has estimated the extent to which new solar infrastructure, combined with existing Alpine dams, can help Switzerland avoid a winter energy shortage.

The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) reportedExternal link on Friday on a quantitative model by two energy experts which analyses how the interplay between solar and hydropower in Switzerland could play out in the next years.

According to the estimates, new solar panels – specifically those in the Alps, above the fog line – would produce most of their energy between February and May, the paper writes; precisely the period during which the level of Alpine reservoirs is sinking.

More solar energy in winter would thus allow the reservoirs to keep more water back for emergency shortages: concretely, the recently approved plans for a speedier construction of large-scale Alpine solar parks could allow for savings of up to 3 terawatt hours, or 19 days of total Swiss energy needs.

Using the solar energy when it is produced, and taking advantage of the natural storage capacity of the reservoirs, would also reduce the need to develop storage centres to deal with the unpredictable nature of solar energy, the study said. However, the authors also noted that the practice of hydroelectric companies using all available water in order to sell surplus electricity abroad would also have to stop in order for the strategy to be effective.

Natural batteries

Alpine reservoirs, an important source of Swiss hydro power (which accounts for 57% of the country’s domestic electricity production, are like “batteries” which are loaded up for the winter, and then released according to the needs down below, the NZZ writes.

The summer months are used to fill up the reservoirs, which reach capacity in October-November, before releasing energy gradually to reach their low point in April-May.

