Solidarity in Switzerland despite crises in 2023
The crises in 2023 mobilised the willingness to donate in Switzerland despite the increasing pressure on purchasing power. However, this was at the expense of other donation needs.
One example of this was the Telethon Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting people with rare genetic diseases. It recorded a 30% drop in donations in 2022 and fears that this trend will continue in 2023 due to the crises, as it announced at the beginning of December.
In view of inflation, rising health insurance premiums and rents, donors are taking a closer look at what they donate to. And they are apparently doing this more for crisis and emergency situations than for other causes. Caritas, Swiss Solidarity and the Swiss Red Cross, for example, even recorded record figures for aid to Ukraine in 2022.
Meanwhile, the decline in donations for long-term development cooperation is worrying the sector.
