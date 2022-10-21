SWISS ground staff get pay rise as pilots threaten strike

The union says this is management recognition of the need to catch up for lost wages during the pandemic, when many planes remained grounded. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Ground staff at Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) have reached agreement with the company on pay rises from January.

October 21, 2022

"The significant wage increases from January 1 suggest that management has, at least for ground staff, recognised the need to make up for lost wages after the pandemic," said Philipp Hadorn, head of the ground staff union, on Friday.

Under the deal, the overall wage bill is to rise by 3.3%. All ground staff will get a pay increase of at least 2%, with more for the lowest paid. The company has also agreed to pay a “Covid bonus” of CHF2,500 ($2,472).

Hadorn described the negotiations as "tough but constructive". The agreement announced Friday covers some 1,500 ground staff.

This comes as SWISS airline pilots are threatening a possible strike if top management does not make them an acceptable offer in talks this weekend. The pilots have been without a collective labour agreement on pay and conditions since April this year.





