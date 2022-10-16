SWISS pilots vote for possible strike

On September 29, SWISS pilots marched for better working conditions. They have been without a collective work contract since April 1. © Keystone / Alexandra Wey

SWISS International Airlines (SWISS) pilots on Sunday voted to go on strike over working conditions if management does not come up with a better offer by next week.

Keystone-SDA/jc

More than 93% of participating pilots voted for the possible strike, on a turnout of 97%, according to pilots’ association Aeropers. But it said it was still ready for negotiations with SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx and hoping for a better offer in talks scheduled for October 22 and 23.

Aeropers President Clemens Kopetz was quoted in a communiqué as saying that the association was seeking a solution at the negotiating table and would issue information about next steps on October 24.

The two sides have been at loggerheads over the terms of their collective work contract.

The airline management terminated the contract with its pilots in February 2021 with effect from the end of March 2022. In autumn 2021, it began negotiations with the pilots, but the pilots are not satisfied. They say the offers made by their employer to date would permanently worsen their working conditions.

