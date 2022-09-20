Swiss restaurant diners face energy surcharges

Restaurants are not the only businesses to pass on rising costs to end consumers. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Some restaurants in Switzerland are passing on the cost of rising energy prices to diners with the blessing of the industry’s umbrella group Gastrosuisse, Swiss media reports.

Restaurants that survived the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns now face a new threat to their existence – large hikes in their heating and electricity bills.

Gastrosuisse confirmed to the Blick newspaper on Tuesday that diners could be asked to pay more for their meals to help cover these increasing costs.

“Gastrosuisse generally recommends that restaurants ensure their economic viability by constantly monitoring rising costs,” said spokesperson Astrid Haida. “Due to the generally high level of inflation, guests understand that prices are increasing in the catering and hotel industry.”

However, Haida said that price increases caused by rising energy costs should be transparently communicated to diners.

There are already reports of restaurants adding a 5% energy surcharge to bills.

Households have been warned to expect an average 27% rise in electricity bills next year, caused mainly by gas shortages resulting from the Ukraine war and reduced production from France’s ageing nuclear power grid.

But business lobby groups have warned the price hikes could be worse for some companies.

Businesses have already been hit by the escalating cost of many essential raw materialsExternal link and have been forced to pass on some of the cost to consumers.

“Electronic devices, cars or sporting goods such as bicycles and e-bikes could become more expensive, but so could many groceries,” the Swiss Business Federation warned in MarchExternal link.

The cost of goods and services in Switzerland rose 3.5% in AugustExternal link compared to the same month last year and there are fears that rising energy bills could add to the problem.

Swiss public broadcaster RTS has reported that some landlords are raising rental charges for retail and office space in response to rising electricity costs.

Last month, the government launched an energy saving initiativeExternal link urging households and businesses to find ways to avoid wastage.

