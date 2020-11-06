Switzerland cuts cross-border trains amid partial lockdowns 

Cross-border train traffic has been decimated by coronavirus lockdowns. © Keystone / Walter Bieri

Switzerland is cutting the number of trains to neighbouring Italy, Germany and France amid partial coronavirus lockdowns and falling numbers of cross-border passengers.

This content was published on November 6, 2020 - 11:46

Reuters/SBB/jc

"The current situation and the stricter measures against the coronavirus have led to a significant drop in demand for international train travel," Swiss Federal Railways said in a statement on Thursday.

Five services to Italy will be suspended from Monday. High-speed (TGV) services to and from France are being cut with immediate effect to two services between Geneva and Paris and one Zurich/Basel-Paris service.

In addition, night trains run by Austrian Railways between Zurich, Berlin and Hamburg are also being cancelled starting this weekend until at least early December.

These decisions have been taken in consultation with train companies in the countries concerned, says the Federal Railways. It says that “current developments of the corona pandemic in Switzerland and neighbouring countries are forcing the railways to act” and that there has been a “massive decline in travel, particularly to and from Italy and France”.