Switzerland finalises migration agreements with Greece and Cyprus

The Swiss government has approved migration cooperation agreements with Greece and Cyprus as part of its financial contribution to European Union (EU) member states strongly affected by migration.

On Friday, the Swiss government saidExternal link that it had come to an agreement with the two EU countries on the principles and themes for the first phase of the migration framework credit, which is to cover the period of 2022-2026. The selection of priorities for the second phase will take place in 2024.

The Swiss migration funds, which amount to CHF200 million ($203 million) in total, are intended to support specific EU member states most affected by migration flows. Switzerland will pay Greece CHF40 million and Cyprus CHF10 million. An additional CHF20 million is planned for Italy, although the agreement is still under discussion.

The funds can be used for various activities including strengthening asylum procedures, infrastructure, voluntary returns, and integration measures. The credit also includes a rapid response fund of CHF25 million for use in crisis situations resulting from a sudden and large-scale influx of migrants. This fund was used for the first time in the context of the Ukraine war.

The agreements are expected to be signed by the end of 2022. The migration framework credit is distinct from Switzerland's cohesion payments to the EU, which are intended to help reduce economic and social disparities throughout Europe.

