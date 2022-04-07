Switzerland has frozen CHF7.5bn in assets under Russia sanctions

Residents walk through rubble in the Ukrainian city of Bucha on Wednesday. Hundreds of tortured and murdered civilians have been found in Bucha and other parts of the Kyiv region after the Russian army retreated from those areas. Keystone / Roman Pilipey

Switzerland has so far frozen some CHF7.5 billion ($8 billion) in funds and assets under sanctions against Russians to punish Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

These are funds in frozen accounts and properties in four cantons, said Erwin Bollinger, head of the Bilateral Economic Relations Division at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) at a media conference in Bern on Thursday.

“Switzerland has thus frozen more funds than any other country. The Netherlands has blocked CHF500 million, other countries have not provided any information,” Bollinger said.

He said the government intended to continue to apply sanctions decided by the European Union. “The Embargo Act does not provide for autonomous sanctions. Moreover, sanctions are only effective if they are broadly based. Currently, 24 sanctions are in place,” he said.

The blocked money are funds and assets of individuals or companies, Bollinger explained. “The money has not been expropriated and the origin of the money is irrelevant,” he added.

However, effective control is difficult, he said, pointing out that the numbers were always only a snapshot.

“There is a tendency to block more than is necessary. The precautionary freeze shows that the banks are aware of their obligations,” Bollinger said.

According to the Bankers Association, between CHF150 billion and CHF200 billion in Russian assets are in Swiss accounts, Bollinger said.

“But not every Russian person is sanctioned. At the moment, just under 900 people are sanctioned. The blocked assets are therefore only a fraction of the assets in Switzerland,” he said.

