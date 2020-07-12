Zurich to open Switzerland’s first LGBTI elder care homes

Keystone

Zurich is gearing up to open apartments and nursing homes for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex elderly people by 2025.

Keystone-SDA/ds

The pioneering project spans 20 apartments with 1.5 to 3.5 rooms and three medical housing units, according to plans unveiled by municipal authorities this week.

The infrastructure will be built over the next three years, according to Keystone-SDA news agency.

The project is part of the "Old Age Strategy 2035" of the municipality of Zurich and was conceived with the participation of LBGT organisation queerAltern, which focuses on the elderly.

"This is a welcome and exciting initiative," says Geneviève Donnet, LGBTIQ* aging project manager at the 360 association in Geneva.

There is no project of this kind in French-speaking Switzerland yet, Donnet notes, but the idea often comes up in discussions among older members of the community.







