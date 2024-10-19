All Swiss listed companies have a climate strategy

In Germany, only 83% of large listed companies have a climate strategy. In Austria, the figure is 95%.
Overall, the companies in the Swiss Market Index (SMI) reduced their CO2 emissions by 22% between 2021 and 2023. In Germany, emissions fell by 6%, in Austria by 19%. According to the authors of the study, this shows that a concrete strategy with reduction measures is the basis for a serious reduction in climate-damaging emissions.
For the study, the auditing firm BDO and the consulting firm Kirchhoff Consult analysed the current carbon footprints for the 2023 financial year of companies from the DAX40, ATX and SMI benchmark indices.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
