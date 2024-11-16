Climate: 224 Swiss companies announce CO2 reduction targets

A total of 224 companies from Switzerland have joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In doing so, they are committing to CO2 reduction targets that are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The majority of companies with SBTi targets are large listed corporations such as ABB, Givaudan, Holcim, Nestlé and Novartis, as well as some Swiss SMEs. Over 80 new companies have joined since the beginning of the year.

Only three companies have withdrawn so far: cabling specialist Reichle & De-Massari (R&M), rim manufacturer Ronal and industrial group Sulzer.

The SBTi is a globally active organisation that is supported by business associations, environmental organisations and the UN. To date, over 10,000 companies worldwide have joined the initiative.

