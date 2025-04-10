UN climate experts call on Switzerland to do more

Climate: UN experts call on Switzerland to do more Keystone-SDA

Three independent UN experts are calling on Switzerland and other countries to redouble their efforts one year after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling in favour of the Climate Elders.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Clima: esperte dell’ONU chiedono alla Svizzera di fare di più Original Read more: Clima: esperte dell’ONU chiedono alla Svizzera di fare di più

Bern must honour its international obligations in the face of climate change, the experts say.

The decision of the ECHR is “a historic step forward at the European and global level”, the three experts, who do not speak on behalf of the United Nations, said last night in Geneva. In their view, Switzerland’s efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change are inadequate and put human rights at risk.

“Vulnerable groups suffer disproportionate consequences, especially in terms of health,” add the experts appointed by the Human Rights Council. States must engage in more dialogue with their populations on the steps they take’.

They also called on Switzerland and other states to make use of the work of the UN independent mandates to ensure that measures do not reduce the vulnerability of one group to the detriment of others. The elderly, persons with disabilities, women and children must be included in the discussions.

The experts add that with Switzerland’s chairmanship of the Human Rights Council this year, led by UN Ambassador to Geneva Jürg Lauber, Switzerland should demonstrate leadership on human rights issues. The Court’s decision a year ago sets “a clear precedent for future court cases concerning the disproportionate impact of climate change on human rights”.

New assessment due

The ECHR judges had condemned Switzerland for inaction on climate change, finding a violation of the Human Rights Convention. In their view, the country did not sufficiently protect its citizens from the consequences of global warming.

The Federal Council and parliament consider that Switzerland already meets the requirements of the ruling with the new CO2 Act and other measures. In particular, Switzerland must demonstrate that its climate policy is compatible with a carbon balance, i.e. the amount of greenhouse gases it can still consume in order to achieve the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

The Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers recently recognised the progress Switzerland has made since its condemnation. It will review the issue again in September.

More European court climate ruling: Swiss making progress but must do more This content was published on Switzerland has made progress implementing the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) landmark verdict that condemns Swiss climate inaction. But more work must be done. Read more: European court climate ruling: Swiss making progress but must do more

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

