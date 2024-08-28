Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss government criticises ruling of European Court on climate protection

Keystone / Georgios Kefalas
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The governing Federal Council has criticised the recent interpretation of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) concerning climate protection. It considers that Switzerland meets the requirements of the ruling in terms of its climate policy.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Federal Council criticised the broad interpretation of the ECHR in its ruling on the Elderly for Climate case. In its view, the case law should not lead to an extension of the Court’s scope of application.

“The Federal Council is of the opinion that Switzerland meets the climate policy requirements of the judgment. In particular, with the revised CO2 Act of March 15, 2024, Switzerland has defined measures to achieve its 2030 climate targets,” said a statement released on Wednesday.

+ Landmark ruling: Switzerland’s climate policy violates human rights

On April 9, Europe’s top human rights court ruled in favour of a group of elderly Swiss women who said the government’s inadequate efforts to combat climate change put them at risk of dying during heatwaves. The ruling is final and has set a precedent. For the first time, a country has been held legally accountable on this issue.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

