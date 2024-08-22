Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Climate change

Swiss stock exchange launches climate index for listed companies

Swiss stock exchange: launched the "SIX 1.5 °C Climate Equity"
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss stock exchange launches climate index for listed companies
SIX, the financial group that runs the Swiss stock exchange, today announced the launch of a new index, the "SIX 1.5°C Climate Equity."

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Its purpose, says a statement, is to help investors identify companies whose current and future business models are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Companies listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the note points out, can apply to join the new label, which is done on a voluntary basis. To obtain certification, which is valid for one year, interested companies must submit a document on compliance with the requirements issued by an authorised certifying body (currently S&P and SGS).

There are three requirements to be met. The first consists of a top-down analysis, which determines whether the company’s entire value chain is in line with the 1.5°C global warming target. The second assesses, as part of a bottom-up review, the credibility that the enterprise will continue to meet the targets. The third corresponds to a firm-level assessment to verify that at least 50% of the firm’s revenues and investments are in line with the 1.5°C target set in Paris.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

