Swiss stock exchange launches climate index for listed companies

SIX, the financial group that runs the Swiss stock exchange, today announced the launch of a new index, the "SIX 1.5°C Climate Equity."

Its purpose, says a statement, is to help investors identify companies whose current and future business models are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Companies listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the note points out, can apply to join the new label, which is done on a voluntary basis. To obtain certification, which is valid for one year, interested companies must submit a document on compliance with the requirements issued by an authorised certifying body (currently S&P and SGS).

There are three requirements to be met. The first consists of a top-down analysis, which determines whether the company’s entire value chain is in line with the 1.5°C global warming target. The second assesses, as part of a bottom-up review, the credibility that the enterprise will continue to meet the targets. The third corresponds to a firm-level assessment to verify that at least 50% of the firm’s revenues and investments are in line with the 1.5°C target set in Paris.

