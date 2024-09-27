Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Climate change

Glacier melt causes changes to Swiss-Italian border

Adapted Swiss borders with France and Italy
As the glaciers melt, the national border is affected. Keystone-SDA
Switzerland has adapted its borders with Italy and France. The changes with Italy are linked to melting glaciers, while those with France concern a new tram line and rivers in the Geneva region.

In canton Geneva the laying of tracks for the new cross-border tram line has resulted in small changes to the border between the communes of Perly-Certoux and Bardonnex. France and Switzerland will exchange equivalent areas of territory, the Federal Council said on Friday.

Two other modifications to the Franco-Swiss border are linked to renaturation work on the Hermance river and renaturation and embankment work on the Foron river.

Geneva shares a 103-kilometre border with France, 50 kilometres of which are in the middle of waterways.

Melting glaciers

The Swiss-Italian border is affected by climate change. Large stretches of the border are determined by glaciers and snowfields. As the glaciers melt, these natural elements change and redefine the national border.

+ Glacier melt causes dispute over Italian-Swiss border

The border has therefore been slightly modified in the region of the Tête Grise/Plateau Rosa, the Cabane Carrel and the Dos de Rollin. In May 2023, a joint Italian-Swiss commission agreed on a project that respects the interests of both parties.

The modifications are set out in agreements with Rome and Paris. As these are minor changes, the government is empowered to conclude these agreements on its own.

