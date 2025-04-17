The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Climate change

TIME magazine selects Swiss lawyer as one of the 100 most influential people

"Time" selects Cordelia Bähr as one of the 100 most influential people
"Time" selects Cordelia Bähr as one of the 100 most influential people Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
TIME magazine selects Swiss lawyer as one of the 100 most influential people
Listening: TIME magazine selects Swiss lawyer as one of the 100 most influential people

Cordelia Bähr is the only Swiss woman to make it onto the American magazine's list of the 100 most influential people of 2025. She helped the Climate Seniors to victory in court.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“I feel deeply honoured. I have fought for the success of the climate seniors for nine years – with every fibre of my heart. The judgement of the ECHR has made history,” Bähr was quoted as saying in a Greenpeace press release. Bähr is listed in the “Pioneers” category in the list of notables.

“We are delighted that our lawyer’s achievement has been recognised. The Climate Seniors could not have wished for a better lawyer,” said Rosmarie Wydler-Wälti, co-President of the Climate Seniors, in the press release.

More

The background to this is a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg in April 2024 on a complaint filed by the Climate Seniors activist group. It ruled there was a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as the court held that the state had an obligation to protect its citizens from the consequences of climate change.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal linkExternal linkExternal link

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR