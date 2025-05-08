Switzerland unveils a national drought-detection system

The early-warning system will help the cantons and communes to take measures in good time. For example, they will be able to decide to close fountains and adapt water supplies. Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is preparing for the consequences of climate change. On Thursday, it launched a new national system for detecting drought and warning the population and authorities in advance.

The aim of the system is to minimise damage and shortages in basic supplies, the federal offices for the environment (FOEN), meteorology and climatology (MeteoSwiss) and topography (Swisstopo), which are behind the project, said on Thursday.

The information, which will be sent to the authorities, specialist services and the general public, should help the cantons and communes to take measures in good time. For example, they will be able to decide to close fountains and adapt water supplies.

Alerts will also be issued via existing channels, such as the Confederation’s natural hazards portal, in the event of a prolonged drought.

