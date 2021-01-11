Corruption trial of diamond magnate opens in Switzerland

Steinmetz arrives at the courthouse in Geneva to defend himself against the charges. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

The trial of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz, accused of corrupt business practices in Guinea, has started in Geneva on Monday. Steinmetz is alleged to have paid bribes to secure mining rights in the African country at a fraction of their fair value.

This content was published on January 11, 2021 - 09:43

swissinfo.ch/mga

In August 2019, prosecutors in Geneva charged Steinmetz with making illegal payments to government officials and of falsifying documents. Prosecutors say Steinmetz and other associates “promised in 2005 and then paid or had bribes paid to one of the wives of former Guinean President Lansana Conte” to have mining rights allocated to the company Beny Steinmetz Group Resources (BSGR).

BSGR later sold the Guinea mining rights to another company for a huge profit.

The 64-year-old commodities trading magnate, who made his fortune dealing diamonds, denies the charges and will appear in court in Geneva. Prosecutors say millions of francs in ill-gotten gains from the deal have passed through Swiss banks.

It is highly unusual for Swiss courts to prosecute foreign nationals for alleged crimes committed outside Switzerland.

Last November Swiss voters rejected an attempt to hold multinational companies legally liable in Switzerland for criminal acts and human rights violations abroad.

The Swiss government has also resisted pressure from NGOs to impose tighter binding regulations on the commodities trading sector. It has instead opted to recommend guidelines that the industry is expected to self-regulate.