Britain’s Ben Kingsley to receive Golden Icon Award in Zurich

British actor Ben Kingsley will be awarded the Golden Icon Award at the upcoming Zurich Film Festival in a ceremony on September 29, the festival organisers said on Wednesday.

This content was published on September 7, 2022 - 12:53

This award, "given to personalities who have left a lasting mark on cinema through their acting achievements", is one of the highlights of the festival, which runs from September 22 to October 2.

Kingsley became known particularly as Gandhi in Richard Attenborough’s film of the same name, and as Oskar Schindler’s accountant in Steven Spielberg’s epic “Schindler’s List”. He has also worked with directors such as Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott and Isabel Coixet.

Also on September 29, Kingsley will present the film "Dalíland" by Mary Harron, which will have its European premiere at the Zurich Film Festival. In the film, Kingsley portrays Spanish painter Salvador Dalí (1904-1989), who is preparing for an exhibition in New York in 1973 while his marriage to Gala (Barbara Sukowa) is on the verge of collapse.

Born in Yorkshire, England, in 1943, Kingsley was brought up as Khrishna Bhanji but changed his name to Ben Kingsley and developed an acting career with the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company. He received a knighthood in 2002 for his services to the film industry, becoming Sir Kingsley. In 1983 he received an Oscar for his role as Ghandi.

