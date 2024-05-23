Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Cellist Sol Gabetta wins 2024 ‘Grand Prix Music’

Sol Gabetta plays the cello at the forefront of the image, with an orchestra and music stands around and behind her and a male conductor, wearing a black suit and white shirt, to her right. She wears a navy dress, has long blonde curly hair and is smiling with her eyes closed while playing.
Born in Argentina in 1981, cellist Sol Gabetta now lives in Aargau and is described as “one of the most successful and best-known cellists of our time”. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

The cellist Sol Gabetta has landed the prestigious prize which comes with a cheque for CHF100,000 ($109,551).

The Federal Office of Culture, which awards the Grand Prix each year, said on Thursday that Gabetta was one of the most successful and best-known cellists of our time.

Born in Argentina in 1981, she now lives in the Swiss city of Aargau and her repertoire includes the most important cello works from the Baroque to the modern era.

+ Last year’s winner was absurdist pop pioneer Yello

Prizes worth CHF40,000 went to composer Ivo Antognini, multi-instrumentalist Simone Aubert, yodeller Simone Felber, violinist Leila Schayegh, saxophonist Tapiwa Svosve, metal band Zeal & Ardor, and sound poet Zimoun.  

Meanwhile, the Lausanne Underground Film & Music Festival, the Swiss Museum and Centre for Electronic Music Instruments (SMEM) in Fribourg, and the Basel collective Somatic Rituals also each received a special prize. 

