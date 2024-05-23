Cellist Sol Gabetta wins 2024 ‘Grand Prix Music’

Born in Argentina in 1981, cellist Sol Gabetta now lives in Aargau and is described as “one of the most successful and best-known cellists of our time”. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

The cellist Sol Gabetta has landed the prestigious prize which comes with a cheque for CHF100,000 ($109,551).

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The Federal Office of Culture, which awards the Grand Prix each year, said on Thursday that Gabetta was one of the most successful and best-known cellists of our time.

Born in Argentina in 1981, she now lives in the Swiss city of Aargau and her repertoire includes the most important cello works from the Baroque to the modern era.

+ Last year’s winner was absurdist pop pioneer Yello

Prizes worth CHF40,000 went to composer Ivo Antognini, multi-instrumentalist Simone Aubert, yodeller Simone Felber, violinist Leila Schayegh, saxophonist Tapiwa Svosve, metal band Zeal & Ardor, and sound poet Zimoun.

Meanwhile, the Lausanne Underground Film & Music Festival, the Swiss Museum and Centre for Electronic Music Instruments (SMEM) in Fribourg, and the Basel collective Somatic Rituals also each received a special prize.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp,dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe