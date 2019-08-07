Day One



What makes Locarno different? A paradise for film lovers

The Locarno Film Festivalexternal link kicks off today, with a marathon of about 200 movies spread across 10 days during which the city is completely taken over by cinephilia. It is billed as Switzerland’s most prestigious international film festival, run almost without interruption since 1946, and seen in the film world as the “smallest among the greatest”, on par with Cannes, Berlin and Venice.

Eduardo Simantob, swissinfo's editor of Culture, is coordinating the coverage of the festival in collaboration with Locarno's Critics Academy. Here at Chiaroscuro you can find all links to the features and posts published by our team, as well as interviews, daily notes, curiosities and the daily shakes of the festival. (Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch)

What distinguishes Locarno from these other festivals? First of all, Locarno is not a star-studded event. The celebrity press has little or almost no presence there. Sure, there are always a couple of big personalities, but it is usually someone with unusual takes on the film industry and politics. Last year we had Ethan Hawke, for instance, and this year it is John Waters. Not exactly the kind of people we see regularly in the tabloids. The guests are noticed for what they stand for: their films and their art.

The second difference is that Locarno, the town, is exactly the size of a film festival. This very ancient city (there are signs of human presence since the 14th century BC) counts just about 15,000 inhabitants (55,000 when including the adjacent areas) spread across fewer than five square kilometres of urban space. It's a very cozy environment totally seized by film fever, giving the impression it has no other life apart from the festival. Cannes, Berlin and Venice all keep their normal pace as cities while their festivals are running.

Finally, Locarno has always positioned itself as a privileged platform for arthouse movies. As the smallest among the greatest, it would be suicidal to compete for the most-hyped premieres in the industry (any director or producer will prefer to launch his or her film in Cannes). Instead, Locarno looks for the most unusual cinema. Those films that you will hardly see anywhere, that will probably show a few weeks at an arthouse theater, even though they may be crowd-pleasers. There are Japanese, Korean or Chinese hard-boiled action films, Indian musicals, African stories of all shades, and Latin American sensual, magical realism.

For all these reasons, and many more we will explore here throughout the coming days, Locarno turns into a cinéphile's paradise during ten days each summer, provoking unique effects on visitors’ eyes and perceptions. The blazing heat outside contrasts the fresh air-conditioned movie theatres; welcome to Chiaroscuroexternal link.



We'll have much more from Locarno as the festival gets underway, including dispatches from young critics and perspectives from our team on the ground. Stay tuned.

