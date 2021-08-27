Europe’s female night watch keeps vigil over Lausanne

Cassandre Berdoz, 27, is the new official night watch at Lausanne cathedral. Noura Gauper

Every evening, Lausanne’s night watch climbs to the top of the ancient cathedral bell tower to call out the time each hour, keeping alive a 600-year-old tradition. For the first time, the job is now held by a woman.

The Lausanne authorities announced on ThursdayExternal link that 27-year-old Cassandre Berdoz had taken over from René Hausler as the city’s night watch, a tradition that goes back to 1405.

The job of the night watch, one of the last in Europe, is no longer to warn the Swiss city of fires as in former times, but to help residents keep track of the time.

Berdoz will continue to call the time from the bell tower from 10pm to 2am using the traditional call: “C'est la guette! Il a sonné dix...Il a sonné dix!" (It's the night watch. It's ten o'clock. It's ten o'clock). She will be supported by five replacements.

“As far back as I remember, this tradition has always fascinated me and I’ve always wanted to work as the night watch,” she told Keystone-SDA News Agency on Thursday.

The Lausanne authorities said this was the first time that the job had been held by a woman, “thus continuing a tradition while allowing it to evolve”. They had announced the decision to give the job to a woman following the national women’s strike in Switzerland two years ago.

Long European tradition

According to official records, a night watch was established in Lausanne in 1405 following a large fire in a nearby district – but it is thought that the tradition dates back further than this.



Between the building of the spectacular Gothic cathedral in 1275 and the 17th century, six major fires destroyed large parts of the city, killing hundreds of people. The night watch's original job description was therefore to keep a look out for tell-tale signs of smoke, to sound the alarm, if needed, and to announce the time on the hour.



In 1880 the decision was taken to end fire surveillance, but someone was still needed to wind up the ancient 15th-century cathedral clock. Since then, the town's authorities have been firm supporters of the ceremonial post.



Today, the Lausanne night watch is one of 63 ceremonial night watches found in nine European countries, but the only one who announces the time all-year-round from the bell tower. In Switzerland, there are also night watches in Schaffhausen, Bischofszell and Stein am Rhein.

According to the European Guild of Night Watches, no women have ever held an official night watch post in Europe.